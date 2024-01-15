Emily Blunt brings her parents as a date to the 2024 BAFTAs

Sign up to our free Living Well emails for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter

Emily Blunt brought a special date to the 2024 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 18 — her parents.

The actress was nominated for her performance oppenheimer For Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She arrived on the red carpet with her parents, Joanna and Oliver Blunt, rather than bringing along her husband John Krasinski, who usually accompanies her to awards shows.

the devil Wears Prada The actress stepped out in a dreamy sheer and metallic gown with cutout details and beading all over. The dress featured dramatic bell sleeves and a train.

Her parents were also well-dressed, with her mother wearing a sequin look and her father wearing a dapper tux.

Blunt typically brings Krasinski as her date to awards shows — and vice versa — her last appearance was at January’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where Devil Wears Prada The actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Film. Krasinski, dressed in a cream-colored tux and dark slacks, attended in support of his wife. Blunt chose a Giorgio Armani gown adorned with sequins, crystals and rosettes, joining fellow nominee Margot Robbie in red.

Earlier Blunt and her husband were praised for being couple goals after their lovely appearance on the red carpet.

On Sunday, January 7, the pair posed on the red carpet ahead of the 81st Golden Globes. For the occasion, Blunt, 40, chose a gold gown designed by Sarah Burton, the former creative director of Alexander McQueen, before leaving the fashion house. The dress featured a golden bodice and a white sheer tulle skirt. Blunt paired the gown with a dazzling diamond necklace and a sleek updo. Krasinski, meanwhile, wore maroon suit pants, which he paired with a crimson tuxedo jacket and a black bow tie.

During the couple’s appearance on the red carpet, fans were delighted to see that Krasinski stood slightly away from his wife so she could pose in their room and show off her gown.

In a red carpet video captured by Diversity, Blunt can be seen posing alone for the cameras, before moving on to Krasinski. After taking a photo together, Office The star then bowed to his wife before walking away so he could again get the full attention of the photographers.

On social media, the initiative received praise from viewers, with many praising the couple’s obvious love and recognition for each other.

“You all see how he stepped aside and let her be great and rich, then presented as she was told? He’s a good man, Savannah. Love Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. One person tweeted, They seem like the kind of couple you’d want to go on a trip with and really enjoy.

“He’s literally letting her wear jewelry,” another said in reference to the Taylor Swift anthem.

Someone else wrote, “He’s an amazing actor and I love how he always respects his celebrity and gives him space.”

Others suggested the celebrity couple adopted a theme barbie film, some viewers claim Krasinski has accepted being “just Kane”.

“He is everything.” That’s just Ken!” One fan joked, while another said: “That’s really just Ken.”

