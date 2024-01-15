Alexey Navalny “We are not afraid”: Thousands of Russians say goodbye to Putin’s rival, despite huge police deployment ordered by the Kremlin

image Source, reuters

“Navalny! Navalny! Navalny!” Thousands of screaming Russians bid goodbye to Alexei Navalny, considered President Vladimir Putin’s main rival.

Despite heavy police deployment and threats of arrest, many citizens gathered around the Moscow Church of Our Lady Mother of God “Take away my suffering”, where the funeral rites were held this Friday; And also at the nearby Borisovsky cemetery, where the body of the rival was buried.

Navalny’s parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila, led the events, attended by Ambassador of Germany, France and the United States to Russia.

The late leader’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad with their two children, did not attend out of fear of reprisals. However, she took the opportunity to thank her husband for “26 years of absolute happiness” through a heartfelt statement.

,I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to do so So that you – there – feel happy and proud of me,” said the widow.

image Source, getty images caption, At the church in the Marino district, a long line of people formed who clapped and chanted the name of the dead rival.

As the coffin containing Navalny’s remains was brought into the church, people gathered outside began chanting his name and clapping.

Immediately after, “Killers!”, “Russia will be free!”, “We will not forget you!” Slogans were also heard. one of two “You weren’t scared and neither were we!”BBC Russia correspondent Steve Rosenberg reported.

A long queue of people with flowers and candles was seen on the road leading to the temple.

image Source, getty images caption, Police and National Guard members secured both the church and the cemetery where Navalny was buried.

image Source, getty images caption, Hundreds of agents, some wearing hoods, were deployed in addition to riot vehicles.

The massive turnout of civilians occurred despite the fact that authorities had warned hours earlier that they would arrest anyone taking part in unauthorized demonstrations.

As soon as news of the dissident’s death became known, dozens of people were arrested in various Russian cities on 16 February as they gathered to pay tribute to him.

,Any unauthorized gathering will be considered a violation of law And those who participated will be held accountable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced this Friday.

The official avoided answering questions that journalists asked him about both the deceased politician and the mourning demonstrations on the part of Muscovites.

image Source, getty images caption, The US ambassador to Russia was one of the diplomats who attended Navalny’s funeral.

image Source, reuters

“I came because this is my only chance to say goodbye to Alexei. I admire your courage, I admire your resilience, I don’t understand why he is even afraid of death? That’s why I’m here,” declared one of those who decided to go to the Marino district, where the funeral took place and where Navalny lived.

Another attendee told the BBC that he had come to the site “to condemn the assassination of a brave and honest man who wanted a great future for his country.”

Another person, whose identity the BBC did not reveal to avoid reprisals against him, said this was “no time to be cowardly in Russia” and that the risk of arrest was due to Navalny’s supporters fearing the Russian government.

“We are just people with mourners and flowers, but they are afraid of us”Said.

image Source, getty images caption, As the coffin with Navalny’s body was brought into the church, screams of “killers” and “we are not afraid” were heard.

image Source, getty images caption, Russian authorities banned broadcasts of the religious ceremony held inside the temple, but photographs were released.

“What are they afraid of? Why so many cars?” Anna Stepanova asked, referring to roadblocks and riot police trucks deployed around the church and cemetery.

“They themselves are very scared. The people who came here are not scared. Alexei was not scared either,” the woman, who wanted to say goodbye to the worker, told AFP news agency.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid tribute not only to Navalny, whom he said “paid with his life for his fight for democracy and freedom”, but also to Muscovites who fought to the death despite government threats. Decided to attend the ceremony.

,After his death, brave Russians continued his legacy.“Many of them attended the funeral today and took great risks for freedom,” the president wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

image Source, getty images caption, Navalny’s parents were present at his rival’s funeral.

NGO OVD-Info gave this information Arrest of more than 45 people throughout the country, six of whom were caught in Moscow.

In the city of Yekaterinburg, police reportedly arrested 10 people, while in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, 18 people, including a councilor, were detained.

The Russian government has not yet confirmed this information.

Hours before the ceremony, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said he had encountered difficulties with preparations and condemned They had difficulty finding a hearse to carry the coffin,

image Source, getty images caption, Many people gathered outside the church and cemetery where Navalny was cremated, carrying roses in his honor.

image Source, reuters

Since the Russian media ignored the funeralNavalny’s team created a special program that was broadcast on YouTube, showing photos of the events at both the church and the cemetery.

However, the authorities did not allow filming of the religious service taking place inside the church.

However, photographs of the ceremony have been released, which show that the coffin was open, so that family and friends could see and touch the deceased, e.g. As styled in Tradition of the Russian Orthodox Church,

Navalny, 47, died on February 16 while serving a 19-year prison sentence in a prison near the Arctic Circle.

The cause of death is unknown so far, although the official certificate issued by the Russian authorities speaks of “natural death”.

However, the fact that it took eight days for authorities to deliver Navalny’s body to his mother has strengthened his family and friends’ suspicions that he was murdered.