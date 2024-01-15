Antonopoulos Reappears Amidst Bitcoin Rally With a Message About ETFs

Important facts: For Bitcoin evangelists, a distinction must be made between ETFs and self-custody.

Compare BTC Holdings to Cruise Tickets

After missing from the news scene related to the cryptocurrency ecosystem for some time, Andreas Antonopoulos, renowned Bitcoiner and author of the book Mastering the Lightning Network, reappears in the midst of the Bitcoin (BTC) rally with a curious message.

In a short video on his YouTube channel, Antonopoulos recalled a debate that occurred during a question and answer session on the Patreon forum. Someone there asked if you own Bitcoin? It is better to practice self-custody through US approved ETFs,

Part of the response from the so-called “Bitcoin evangelist” references their conversation currency war 2 (Coin Wars 2). He responded by making an analogy between owning tickets Travel on the cruise in person or participate in it via virtual reality.

You buy a ticket for a cruise and then you stay home and wear a virtual reality headset to be in a cabin that has a simulated view of the ocean from a camera mounted on the ship and you’re not actually on the ship, you Not even near the ship. You’re basically paying for the privilege of getting a video feed of what the boat is doing. It’s even worse, because you’re not even keeping up with the team. If you were in the engine room, at least you were on board. Andreas Antonopoulos.

The Bitcoiner uses this metaphor to explain why, in his opinion, holding a Bitcoin ETF is like being at home with a virtual reality headset on: “You’re not even on a boat.” Whereas practicing self-preservation is personally equivalent to traveling on a boat. “You have first-hand experience with Bitcoin.”

When comparing ETFs to self-custody, he explains that these represent Two different ways to access Bitcoin, “And these exchange-traded funds are one type of holding. They are no better than self-custody, they are much worse,” he said.

In this way, Antonopoulos presents his perspective on self-custody and how the recent launch of ETFs impacts it. His position matches that of other Bitcoiners who share the idea of ​​investing in these funds. Could be contrary to Bitcoin’s philosophy,

They include Spain’s Alvaro D. María and Manuel Polavieja, who believe that choosing to invest in a Bitcoin ETF “relinquishes custody to a third party and the ability to have monetary sovereignty is lost,” as they tell.

As reported by CryptoNoticias, although many in the ecosystem believe that ETFs will serve to highlight Bitcoin as a haven of value, they assure that these financial products will also They represent dedication to self-preservation,