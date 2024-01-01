All About Emma Roberts’ Sister Grace Nicholls

Emma Roberts is proud to be a big sister to her little brother Grace Nicholls.





Tea American Horror Story The actress’s younger sister was born on January. 16, 2001, to Roberts’ mother Kelly Cunningham and her husband, bassist Kelly Nichols, nearly a decade after Cunningham welcomed Roberts with her then-boyfriend Eric Roberts. Despite a 10-year age difference, Roberts and Nichols grew up close to each other.





On what would have been Nicklas’ 23rd birthday in January 2024, Roberts shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram with a photo of the two enjoying a drink.





“Happy Birthday to the best sister and aunty,” she wrote. “The day you were born is my favorite day! I love you forever Jeeves 🪩 @ggrace_nickcles 💋.”









That same week, Nickels was rumored to be in a relationship with singer Dominic Fike after she posted a photo of the two kissing.





From hanging out with Miranda Cosgrove when she was younger to her most recent relationship, here’s everything you need to know about Emma Roberts’ sister Grace Nicholls.







She was Roberts’ harshest critic when he was younger

Emma Roberts and Grace Nicholls.

emma roberts instagram





When Roberts was 16 and Nichols was 6, Roberts turned to her younger sister for fashion advice, as she told The Associated Press in 2007. cleveland19 news,





“I’m embarrassed to say that I sometimes ask him while I’m getting dressed,” she said. “I’d say, ‘Is that cute, Grace?’ ,





He said Nickels was not afraid to share her honest opinion – even if it was a negative opinion.





“She’ll be like, ‘I don’t think I was really a fan of that shirt you wore.’ I’d say, `Thanks for that, Grace,'” Roberts said. “If I wanted an honest opinion I’d definitely ask her.”







She had some famous friends when she was younger

Grace Nicholls, Emma Roberts and Miranda Cosgrove in a throwback photo from their Nickelodeon days.

grace nichols instagram





When Roberts was on the Nickelodeon show UnfabulousAnother famous sitcom – drake and josh – was being broadcast on the network at the same time. In December 2018, both Roberts and Nichols posted on their Instagram accounts that the sisters posed with one of the show’s stars, Miranda Cosgrove.





In his post, Nickels also included a photo of himself with Titanic star, Josh Peck, as he threw a child-aged Nickels over his shoulder.







They are very close to their mother

Emma Roberts and Grace Nicholls enjoy a drink.

emma roberts instagram





Both daughters grew up close to Cunningham, who often posts tributes to her daughters on Instagram and shows her sisterly love. In one post, Cunningham showed a screenshot of a text exchange between her daughters, in which Roberts jokingly told Nicklas that their mother was “stalking” her, trying to find out what she was doing. .





“Mom is stalking me to see what you’re doing,” she wrote in the messages. “Should I say something?”





Cunningham thought the exchange was sweet, writing in the caption, “When your daughters support each other!!!🤣🤣✓♥️.”





For his 65th birthday, both of Cunningham’s daughters wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, with Cunningham reposting Nichols’ Instagram Story tribute on his profile.





The girls also gave her a cake that had Brad Pitt’s picture on it and a text bubble coming out of her mouth that read, “Happy Birthday, Beautiful Kelly.”







He attended the red carpet with Roberts

Grace Nicholls and Emma Roberts as Teen Vogue and Aerie celebrate Emma Roberts’ November cover on October 24, 2015 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty





Since they were teenagers, Nichols has accompanied Roberts to high-profile events, from red carpets to fashion shows. They attended Roberts’ celebration teen Vogue An accompanying cover story in October 2015, as well as the Domino’s x American Express Platinum program in August 2017.





Nickell was also front row with Roberts at Coach’s 75th Anniversary Women’s Pre-Fall and Men’s Fall shows in December 2016.







She is the aunt of Roberts’ son Rhodes.

Emma Roberts and Grace Nicholls pose together in a park.

emma roberts instagram





Nichols became an aunt on December 27, 2020, when Roberts’ son Rhodes was born. Since then, she has remained close to her young nephew and has been seen cuddling with him in pictures. Both Roberts and Cunningham have called her “the best aunt.”











he is fond of art

Emma Roberts celebrated Grace Nicholls’ 18th birthday with a birthday tribute on Instagram.

emma roberts instagram





Nichols often shares her doodles on Instagram, ranging from creating abstract colorful images to “guys (she) doodles,” and Roberts is proud to show them off, too.





In December 2016, Roberts posted a video showing how Nichols used different colored pens and markers to draw a woman’s face.





“So impressed and jelly by the artistic skills of @ggrace_nickcles,” she wrote in the caption. “love you sis!”







She has been linked to singer Dominic Fike

Grace Nicholls and Dominic Fike kissing in a photobooth during her 23rd birthday in January 2024.

grace nickles instagram





In January 2024, Nichols sparked rumors that she was dating Excitement Actor Dominic Fike included photos of the two kissing in a photobooth in his merry-go-round of birthday photos.









Fike dated her costar, Hunter Schafer, for over a year before announcing their split in July 2023.