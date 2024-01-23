Source: Heat acquired Terry Rozier from Hornets and pick for Kyle Lowry

The Hornets are trading guard Terry Rozier to the Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round selection, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

He The Miami Heat are acquiring Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in exchange for point guard Kyle Lowry And a protected 2027 first-round pick, sources told ESPN Tuesday morning.

compromises Heat A talented scoring guard who is having his best season in the NBA: Rozier is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Terry Rozier (left) and Kyle Lowry (right) were involved in the trade between the Hornets and Heat. David Jensen/Getty Images

Hornets (10-31), who start accumulating future assets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, will get a protected lottery pick in 2027 that will be unprotected in 2028, sources said.

CHARLOTTE The franchise is discussing other deals on its veteran players before the trade deadline and plans to continue accumulating assets, sources told ESPN.

The Hornets will work to move the 37-year-old Lowry to another team Before the deadline, but unless a deal is found for him and his $29.6 million contract expires, he could ultimately become a candidate to opt out, sources said.

He Heat The business would save $15.4 million in luxury taxes and create a $6.4 million trade exception.

Under its new owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. The Hornets plan to build around young players LaMelo Ball and rookie Brandon Miller And collect draft assets and young players in potential deals.

with Heat (24-19) 6th in Eastern Conference, rosier29, gives them more dynamic play in the backcourt and hopefully helps them make another run at the Eastern Conference playoffs this year and beyond.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks contributed to this report.