All flights in April

Plan your trip to Santiago de Cuba! The “Antonio Maceo” International Airport has updated its flight schedule for this month of April, with connections to various destinations. Discover the routes available, the airlines operating and the schedule of each flight to find the ideal option for your trip.

Check out the full calendar and get ready to explore Eastern Cuba. According to information disclosed on its Telegram channel, several regional flights to Santiago de Cuba will begin in April. Air Century will continue to operate with the following frequencies in the month of April. Monday and Friday from the Dominican Republic.

Sky High will also continue operating from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Thursdays and Sundays with the following frequencies, during the month of April.

Aerogaviota will continue to operate with the following frequencies in the month of April. Havana/Kingston, Monday with two frequencies from Kingston/Havana. Havana/Kingston, Friday with two frequencies from Kingston/Havana.

Turpial will continue to operate with the following frequencies in the month of April. On Tuesday with two frequencies from Valencia, two from Havana and two from Caracas. Two frequencies from Venezuela on Friday.

Meanwhile, from the United States, there are flights to Santiago de Cuba in April with American Airlines. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Miami. Charters will also do so from Miami on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Santiago de Cuba in April 2024

Of course, there are more flights from Santiago de Cuba to “Antonio Maceo” in April. Cubana de Aviación will continue to operate with the following frequencies in the month of April. On Tuesdays and Thursdays with one frequency and on Fridays with two frequencies from Havana. Every Wednesday and Saturday from InterCaribbean, Kingston, Jamaica.

And, the regional company, Fly Always, will continue to operate with the following frequencies in the month of April. Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba). Every Friday from Paramaribo, Suriname.