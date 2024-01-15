Vertex AI, Google’s new artificial intelligence for healthcare professionals

This new solution is based on Generative Artificial Intelligence to optimize the analysis and management of clinical notes and patient records. (pictorial image infobae)

With the aim of improving service at all levels of healthcare thanks to the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence, Google introduced Vertex AI Search for Healthcare, an advanced digital tool that will revolutionize the healthcare sector as it enables clinical analysis and Uses AI to optimize management. Notes, as well as facilitating patient records.

Similarly, it attempts to increase user confidence By linking each answer to specific dataWhich significantly reduces the risk of errors or misinterpretations.

let’s remember this This innovation was developed by Google CloudWhich is a platform that provides a set of cloud computing services and also includes various solutions for computing, data storage, analytics, machine learning, and building applications.

Vertex AI for Healthcare is distinguished by search Enable medically adjusted searches And the patient’s clinical history, such as cancer history, is conveyed through a deep understanding of the terminology and nuances of medical language.

system also Seeks to simplify the clinical decision making processAllows healthcare professionals to access needed information more quickly and accurately without the need to manually review hundreds of pages or switch between different screens and applications.

Ashima Gupta, global director of healthcare strategy and solutions at Google Cloud, emphasized the importance of There are enterprise-level generative AI solutions based on real data For the healthcare sector.

Another notable feature of Vertex AI Cloud includes configurable APIsWhich makes it easy to integrate clinically adjusted search into clinical sites’ workflow tools.

Additionally, Google Cloud introduced other solutions based on artificial intelligence, such as General AI model specializes in classification of chest X-rays.

Whereas for each task a specific application programming interface (API) called condition summary was presented. Its main purpose is Provide a chronological list of patients’ conditionsWith direct quotes from the original text, along with AI-generated summaries of each situation.

Fitbit, the iconic brand in the field of health monitoring and currently a subsidiary of Google, announced Incorporation of chatbots powered by artificial intelligence And which is designed to customize the wellness experience across its devices and services, representing a significant advancement towards the personalization of health and fitness advice.

Besides, Google is working on developing a large language model (LLM) Specialized in health, to provide recommendations tailored to the individual needs of Fitbit users.

The promised reforms include a More effective discovery and advanced visualization of health data. In fact, AI chatbots, using natural language, will allow users to ask specific questions about aspects such as their sleep quality or their physical activity.

On the other hand, AI model personal health big language modelBased on Google’s Gemini technology, it aims to provide personalized advice ranging from exercise routines to sleep patterns through a friendly and accessible user interface.

This development fits into the broader Google strategy moving forward Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithms in Health SectorWant to simulate medical work through advanced technological equipment.

Yossi Matias, recognized global leader of AI for health and climate at Google, highlighted that the tool is under development Users will have the ability to analyze variations in sleepSuggest adjustments to your training intensity, and provide recommendations based on data analysis.