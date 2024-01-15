New England Revolution vs. America; Schedule and where to watch ConcaChampions

Matches will start from this Tuesday ConcaChampions Quarterfinals And one of the meetings scheduled for this day is an expected clash between Club America Against the New England Revolution.

Both teams proved worthy of advancing to the next stage after securing their spots in the previous games. Now they will have to fight to maintain their place in the competition.

How do they get there?

Club America Reached the match after defeating Chivas in the round of 16 with 5-3 on aggregate. is being talked about Liga MX In this closing tournament 2024 They are the leaders of the competition after 13 daysThis time Their total adds up to 28 points.

for your part New England Revolutions eliminated Independiente de Panama in the round of 16 with an aggregate score of 4–0. The Americans have not fared well at the beginning of the season of MLSever since then They have drawn barely six matcheshas been installed at the last location of Eastern Conference.

Latest Result:

America Club

America 2 – 1 Atal. Saint Louis

Cruz Azul 3 – 2 America

Guadalajara 0 – 0 America

America 2 – 3 Guadalajara CONCACAF Champions Cup – Round of 16

America 2 – 0 Tigres

New England Revolutions:

New England 1 – 1 Chicago Fire

Cincinnati 2-1 New England

New England 1 – 1 LDA CONCACAF Champions Cup – Round of 16

Atlanta United 4 -1 New England

New England 1 – 1 LDA CONCACAF Champions Cup-Round of 16

Possible Lineup:

New England Revolutions:

edwards jones romney Kessler pharrell pollster harkes Nacho Gill gill Chankale Vryoni

America Club:

Malagon Calderon Kakeres lychnowski Kings two saints fidalgo zendejas valdes quinones martin

Forecast

as mentioned #rushbetThese will be the results of the match:

New England: +240

Tie: +245

Club America: +102

Target:

What time will America play today?

Date: April 2, 2024

Location: Guillet Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Where to watch New England vs America?