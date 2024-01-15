Hannah Waddingham’s desire to do her own stunt in ‘The Fall Guy’ left her with permanent scars

Hannah is known for starring in shows such as Waddingham game of Thrones And sex education, Set to star alongside Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling in upcoming action comedy film fall boy, The film has been described as a tribute to stunt performers in the film industry. The film’s lead actor Gosling shared that he tackled some of the action sequences himself.

And it appears this concept has inspired Waddingham too, as she revealed in a recent interview that she was determined to do her own stunts in the film, but injured herself in the process.

Hannah Waddingham insisted on doing her own stunts fall boy

during a recent appearance Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Actress Hannah Waddingham opens up about doing her own stunts in upcoming film Fall boy. When asked about her involvement in honoring the stunt artists, she explained that although she shouldn’t have done it, she managed to pack a few punches in the film.

,But it was lovely because they kept expanding and expanding my part,” She said, as she explained that she couldn’t say much about it. However, the Emmy-winning actress hinted at a fight scene between her and another actor in the last 15 to 20 minutes of the film.

Waddingham admitted his dissatisfaction at not being able to perform his part in the action sequence and expressed his desire to do it himself. Her determination led to injuries she sustained during the filming process, which she proudly calls her own. “badge of honor.”

“I was complaining that just because I’m a girl doesn’t mean I can’t be involved in the shizzle. So I was like that. ‘Please, I’d like to punch him—so, I actually punched him and see all these scars here. I have wounds. Fall Guy’s Wounds.”

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, fall boy It follows Colt Sievers, a stuntman who becomes embroiled in the mystery of a missing Hollywood star after starting work on his former film. Hannah Waddingham is serving as an executive producer on the film.

Emily Blunt has high hopes fall boy sequels

In an interview with Total Film, actress Emily Blunt discussed the future of the upcoming action comedy, Fall boy. He expressed a strong desire to continue the journey with the film’s characters for multiple installments.

“I know I want to go on a journey with these characters for many more movies.” He said before adding, “I need the lethal weapon number.” Although Blunt expressed her excitement for a potential sequel, she also acknowledged that such decisions ultimately depend on audience response to the film. “I hope people want more,” He said.

Premiering at SXSW 2024, fall boy It has received a positive response from critics, who have praised it “A funny, funny love letter to funny stunt performances.” Director David Leitch and the cast’s performances in the film have been particularly praised.

fall boy Scheduled to release on 3 May 2024.