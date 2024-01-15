Jose Andres: Who is the Spanish chef who founded the NGO whose workers were killed in Israeli attack in Gaza

Chef José Andrés’ NGO comes to the rescue in the worst disasters.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers have been feeding people in need in places around the world affected by conflict, poverty or natural disasters for years.

Seven of them died this Tuesday when they were hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

According to the NGO, the aid workers were hit by Israeli projectiles as they were leaving a warehouse in Deir al-Balah, a “non-conflict zone” in Gaza, where Israel has been waging months of offensive in response. . For attacks that the Palestinian militia Hamas carried out in the south of the country on 7 October.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the Israeli military’s “involuntary” attack killed “innocent people” and a military spokesman expressed his condolences for what happened in a video message and assured that their “tragic deaths” Is being investigated.

