Alvaro Fidalgo surprises with his spectacular physical transformation with Club América

He America Club has made it clear that its only aim in 2024 is to repeat and improve the history with which it signed andre jardin In this Opening 2023.

And also, players of Eagles He has demonstrated that he is 100% committed to the team’s goals and objectives as well as his individual performance and performance.

News of Alvaro Fidalgo with Club America

In fact, now that we talk about the delivery and commitment of the elements, it is necessary to mention and emphasize that in the last hours, alvaro fidalgo He has attracted the attention of locals and strangers with his physical transformation.

Through his official Twitter account, Eagles of America He shared some pictures of his players before the second day of the match closing tournament 2024 Where it can be seen that everyone is working and entering the facilities Copa.

And one of the footballers who caught the fans’ attention was definitely alvaro fidalgoA 26-year-old midfielder who has become one of the references on the field of play due to his speed, accuracy and assists.

Aguilas fans react to ‘Maguito’s change

In the picture mentioned earlier you can see the strength of the person born Oviedo, Spain And followers of the yellow organization immediately pointed out that the gym routine Eagles They were already being paid attention to and even, according to their opinions and words, they enable ‘Maguito’ to boast about the results they have achieved.

On the other hand, sports experts believe that Fidalgo will soon return to his activities and resume the ownership, which he lost last Saturday because André Jardin decided to rest his starting players and Had decided to provide a golden opportunity to the players and sportspersons. Selected by the Brazilian coach.