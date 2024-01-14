Jennifer Lopez has never looked sexier in this dress with a very bold neckline.

Jennifer Lopez is pulling out all the stops for the release of her latest album. The cover of the song, titled “This Is Me…Now”, features a singer sexier than ever.

This is more than a sexy shoot. Addicted to fashion glitter, Jennifer Lopez took advantage of the release of her new album titled this is me now To do a photo shoot during which she combines different styles. On the menu, three looks, each more inspiring than the last.

On the cover of her latest opus (the first in 10 years!), the singer is wearing a dress black column dress With very thin straps. Features of this piece sold 742 euros By Christopher Esber Label? His Sculpted Wave Shaped Neckline So deep that a large part of her stomach becomes visible. To accentuate her figure, the singer set her sights on a gold and diamond necklace from the Hursenbuhs brand.

At the same time, JLo also created several different covers to illustrate the vinyl versions of her albums. On one of them, the interpreter of on the floor put one tight-fitting suit All covered in red poppies from Russian brand Yanina Couture in transparencies. For her latest look, the singer’s stylist, Mariel Hein, chose a bandeau dress in black jersey, embellished with a. planting red flowers On the collar. A piece signed by the Magda Butrym label.

Jennifer Lopez in Babysole Nighty in Collaboration with Intimissimi © Intimissimi

Trajectory of a fashion icon

Known for her countless hit songs, Jennifer Lopez has built a reputation as the queen of style over the years. Her favorite brands also include Gucci, Valentino, Tom Ford Ralph LaurenWho dressed her in a stunning black and pale pink dress with a train during met gala 2023, Jennifer Lopez is no longer a newbie in the world of fashion. She also launched her first lingerie line in collaboration with Italian brand Intimissimi in October 2023. The collection is made up of nighties, underwear and swimwear in blue, green and cream tones.