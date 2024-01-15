He stabbed the same man in Pinto Salinas who set fire to his mother’s house months earlier





CISPC director Douglas Rico announced this Monday that officers of the Central Coordination for the Investigation of Crimes against Persons revealed the murder of Henry José Macuer Díaz, 32, in Pinto Salinas, El Recreo Parish, Libertador Municipality of Caracas. Had happened. , on October 19, 2023.

The commissioner expressed on Instagram that, through an investigative process, led to the arrest of a 51-year-old man who, due to personal problems on the day of the incident, subdued the victim after he indicated that he was trying to steal the battery. Had been. In the field, took out a knife and inflicted several wounds until death.

Four months earlier, the victim was responsible for an attempt to set fire to his mother’s house in the same city.

The arrest of the criminal took place in the Pedro Camejo urbanization, where he was verified in the Police Investigation and Information System (SIIPOL), showing that he had a request from the 30th Court of First Instance in the control function of the AMC for qualified intentionality. One for murder committed due to treachery and wanton murder and the other for vehicle theft and conspiracy to commit crime by the 14th Control Court of the AMC.

It was placed under the orders of the 38th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry.