Amazon welcomes 2024 with discounts on these unique Adidas sneakers

Discount In terms of sports equipment they can’t wait to launch in 2024, and stores also like english court, decathlon and online sales giant Jerez de la Frontera And across the continent, Amazon, they want to help clients achieve their proposed goals. Therefore, it is possible to confirm excellence on this last platform offer In sneakers In all styles, one model of the brand is highlighted Adidas Which has been reduced by 40% from its original price.

These are the Adidas Racer TR23 with a modern cut and built specifically for running. They have a state-of-the-art finish and include technologies that are responsible for protecting your feet and joints in the most demanding sporting activities. Also, for anyone interested spainThey also have other good copies of the same stamp available sales Which you cannot miss.

Adidas Racer TR23 It is an Adidas sports shoe whose modern design is inspired by running and is built on a big last low cut. this is a round toeFlat heel, molded external buttress and adjustment system braided With a braid attached to the mesh and loops in the central area of ​​the tongue, in addition, it has handles on the back and front.

Its outer cut is made of knit textile mesh Breath, which adapts to the shape of the foot; The inner part is made of synthetic textile material, it is cooled by air and does not accumulate moisture; The midsole is made of EVA foam with CloudFoam technology, with responsiveness and cushioning; The sole is made of vulcanized rubber with a design of inclined lines and flex grooves in the most stressed areas; And the insole is made of medium-density memory foam, which favors balanced weight distribution.

they are colorful Black with details Bluethey are available Sizes 39 1/3 to 49 1/3 and its price 48 euros Reduced from €80.00.

Adidas Questar Boost M

Adidas Questar Boost M They are tennis shoes for long distance runners, they are lights And the classic is built to last round toe slightly profiled, with a low cane With shaft height below the ankle. presents a flat heel and closing system braided With flat ties and openwork eyelets on a reinforced track and loop in the upper area of ​​the tongue.

The upper is made from micro-perforated technical mesh Breath, which prevents excessive sweating; It has a 9mm drop; The sole is made of vulcanized rubber with a grid pattern located only in the support area, allowing better traction on the trail; The midsole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate with Bounce technology, which reduces the impact of each stride through synchronized rebound; The insole is made of EVA foam size adaptability, And the inner part is made of synthetic textile material.

They are available in color white/lime greenSizes 44 to 49 1/3 and up to cost 45.99 euros Reduced from €80.00.

Adidas Strutter

Adidas Strutter It is a retro-inspired sports shoe with a classic last, round toeShaft height up to ankle, with external buttresses and reinforcing fenders, upper part ventilation holesthrough adjustment system ribbonsReinforced rail with holes, tongue and loop in the central area of ​​the rear puller.

Its outer part is made of synthetic leather with strong overlays, the inner part is made of synthetic textile material BreathThe sole is made of vulcanized rubber with a design of inclined lines, waves and flex grooves, the midsole is made of EVA foam and the insole is made of memory foam with AdiBounce technology, which strengthens the cushioning system due to its rebound ability.

they are colorful white with details Black and in RedAvailable in the following sizes: 39 1/3, 40 2/3, 43 1/3, 44, 44 2/3, 45 1/3, 46, 46 2/3, 47 1/3 and 48, and rated Has gone 45.95 euros Reduced from €60.00.

Adidas GameCourt 2.0

Adidas GameCourt 2.0 This is a shoe specifically designed for exercise TennisClassic is built to last flat heelwith round toe Adjustment system via round laces and loops on the tongue with a slight profile, external buttresses and protective mudguards and perforated holes on a reinforcing rail.

On the outside they are made of micro-perforated technical mesh BreathInside they are made of synthetic textile material, the midsole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate with cushioning ability and better response, and the sole is made of vulcanized rubber with adiwear design, which achieves greater traction and grip on the court.

they are colorful Greenthey are available Size 36 to 48 and their cost is 48.95 euros Reduced from €70.00.

Starting 2024 by accomplishing your goals of living an active and healthy life says a lot about you, and the first step to achieving this is equipping yourself with all the necessary equipment, including good sports shoes that Provide support, design and flexibility.