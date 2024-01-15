Always Messi: He wins the best award for the best in the world in 2023

argentina star Lionel Messi beats Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to win best FIFA awardWhich recognizes the world’s best player of the previous year.

Messi was not at the ceremony but won the best in the world award getty images

The world champion left European football in the middle of the year to play for Inter Miami in Qatar 2022 but still He was voted the best on the planet by coaches and captains of national teamsAs well as specialized and amateur journalists.

so, Messi has received this award for the second consecutive yearAfter achieving it in 2022, he had also won it in 2019. Furthermore, he is the current owner of the Ballon d’Or.

Messi, who did not attend the ceremony, won his second Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, had the top assister in the competition and was included in the best eleven of the year in the French league during the period covered by the award, on 19 December, From 2022 – the day after the 2022 World Cup Final – to August 20, 2023.

After completing his second season at PSG, Messi decided to leave Europe and move to Inter Miami, with whom he won the League Cup, his first title in the United States, and scored eleven goals in fourteen games, although he failed to qualify for the Champions League. Did not succeed in doing. Team for the MLS Playoffs.

In October, Messi received his eighth Ballon d’Or in Paris.The third star on the Albiceleste shirt, primarily in recognition of the World Cup, which he won with Argentina in December 2022.

At the age of 36, despite winning everything in Europe and being Argentina’s all-time top scorer, Messi’s next challenge is the Copa America which will be held in the United States between June and July 2024.

At club level, Messi has reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez in Miami ahead of next season.