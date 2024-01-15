Amador Sánchez, Dean of the Official College of Teachers of Madrid: “We want to consider the real situation of educational centers with regard to welfare”

“Teachers play a beautiful and enriching profession, but also a very demanding one. Right now we live in a social context in which it is particularly difficult to educate, because students are subject to many external influences, such as social networks or the Internet, which determine their behavior and not always for the better,” Dean Amador Sanchez says the college. Teachers’ Officers of Madrid, the entity that organizes the next Meeting on ‘Welfare in Education’ on 19th and 20th April,

What is the purpose of the meeting?

-We want to consider the real situation of educational centers regarding welfare and address possible actions that can be taken to prevent conflicts and achieve safe and friendly educational environments.

We will talk about strategies to enhance well-being and mental health, conflict situations, the role of educational centers in detecting emotional imbalances and how to achieve their prevention. In short, care for all members of the educational community, teachers, but also – and especially – students. We believe that school should be a second home, a place of interaction where we can establish relationships; A place where everyone can live properly and that is the purpose of the meeting.

To whom is this addressed?

-The meeting is aimed at professionals in education, teaching and pedagogy at any educational level and in the educational community in general. It will be held in the IES San Isidro, a privileged location in Madrid, but it will also have an online methodology that will allow teachers from other autonomous communities to participate. We have designed it around a Friday afternoon and Saturday morning schedule (April 19 and 20) to facilitate attendance, knowing that teachers have a lot of work during the week and little time available.

Tell me about the material that will be discussed…

-We will address the development of emotional competencies as strategies to enhance well-being and mental health; Importance of imparting education with norms; Caring for teachers; and the development of a culture that fosters positive relationships between students and teachers. We’ll also talk about caring for others through language, gratitude, evaluation and validation, and healthy use of technology to respond to problematic situations like digital stress or addictions. And all this, with the help of experts such as Rafael Bisquera, Javier Urra, José Antonio Luengo, Elvira Congosto, Guillermo Cánovas and Jaime Buhigas, who guarantee quality.