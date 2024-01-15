Famous people who visited him

Singers, actors and others witnessed the meeting of LA Galaxy and Inter Miami.

Since his arrival last year inter miami, Lionel Messi Has revolutionized the United States. The Argentine has become the biggest star in American soccer and that means not only a lot of fans but also all kinds of celebrities who go to see him in each stadium. Messi has only been to Los Angeles once and this Sunday he returned to California where many people saw him in front LA GalaxyThat includes celebrities arriving in Carson City, where the team plays. The first among them was obviously David Beckham who traveled with the Inter Miami delegation to California and where the Englishman returned to his home for six years from 2007 to 2012.

Another man seen on the Galaxy court was Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who is the current number one in the ATP rankings and winner of 24 Grand Slam tournaments in his career and who is already in California to play the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells soon. Are in. Similarly, the United States women’s team, with Tobin Heath and Kristen Press, were also world and Olympic champions.

There were more celebrities in the stands of the stadium and actresses Halle Berry and Liv Tyler, actor Edward Norton, rapper Anderson Park, singer Van Hunt and DJ Alesso stood out, entertaining the crowd at halftime.

Let’s remember that in recent days, Inter Miami held the MLS inauguration in its stadium and there you could see celebrities such as Will Smith who welcomed Messi in a rousing manner before he went to the player’s locker room.

