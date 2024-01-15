Amanda Seyfried Peacock series ‘Long Bright River’ adds six cast members

Six cast members have been cast in recurring roles in Peacock’s upcoming limited series adaptation of “Long Bright River” starring Amanda Seyfried.

Dash Mihok (“Ray Donovan,” “Romeo + Juliet”), Brittany Oldford (“Dead Ringers,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Matthew Del Negro (“The Sopranos,” “City on a Hill”), Harriet Sansom Harris (“Licorice Pizza,” “Phantom Thread”), Patch Darragh (“Succession,” “The Path”), and Perry Mattfeld (“In the Dark,” “Shameless”) have all joined the series.

He will appear alongside Seyfried and previously announced cast members Nicholas Pinnock, Ashley Cummings, Callum Vinson and John Doman.

Based on the book of the same name by Liz Moore, the series is described as a suspense thriller that tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood affected by the opioid crisis. When a string of murders begin in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that his personal history may be related to the case.

Mihok will play the role of Eddie, while Oldford will play the role of Aura. Del Negro will play the role of Simon, while Sansom Harris will play Mrs. Mahon, Darragh as Sergeant Kevin Ahern, and Matfield as Paula.

Moore is adapting her book for the screen with Nikki Toscano, with both serving as executive producers and Toscano also serving as showrunner. In addition to starring, Seyfried will also executive produce “Long Bright River.” Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Amanda Lewis will executive produce the original film, while Amy Pascal will executive produce through Pascal Pictures. Russell Rothberg will also serve as executive producer. Hagar Ben-Asher will direct and executive produce the first episode. Sony Pictures Television and UCP will produce.

(Pictured, left to right: Dash Mihok, Brittany Oldford, Harriet Sansom Harris)