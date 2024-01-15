Emmanuel Macron calls on Ukraine’s allies “not to be cowards”

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukraine’s allies in Prague on Tuesday not to be cowards in the face of Russia “which has become invincible” following his controversial statements about the possibility of sending Western troops to war in this country. Become”.

“Without a doubt we are entering a moment in our Europe in which it would be advisable not to be cowards,” he said at the start of his visit to the Czech Republic, referring to “invincible powers” ​​that “by extension Have been.” Threats every day.”

“We have to live in accordance with history and the values ​​embedded in it,” he stressed.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded by saying that “discussions about having more or less courage” are not necessary. “It doesn’t really help solve the problems in Ukraine,” he said.

With this visit to the Czech Republic, Macron intended to highlight his “special focus” on Central Europe, his entourage explained to the press.

“Is this our war or not? Can we wander, consider that things can continue like this? I do not believe in it and therefore, it is a strategic leap that I have requested and I fully believe in,” the French leader explained, pointing out that the “clarity” of his statements was “what Europe needed.” “

He stressed, “We do not want any tension, we have never been in favor of war.”

During an international conference at the Elysee Presidential Palace on 26 February, Macron caused disarray among Kiev’s other allies by assuming “strategic ambiguity” in order to let Russian President Vladimir Putin know how to prevent them from “winning this war”. Everything will be done for him. ,

He then explained that sending Western military personnel to Ukraine in the future “cannot be excluded”, although he acknowledged that there is no “consensus” at the moment.

Many of Ukraine’s Western allies, including the United States, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the Czech Republic, immediately rejected this possibility.

The French government then specified that these would be non-combat missions.

“We think it is necessary,” Macron reiterated to some journalists at the end of the visit on Tuesday, given that “we have to risk suffering.” He asked to “take the initiative again”.

Czech President Petr Pavel gave his support, declaring himself in favor of looking for new options “including a debate on the possible presence in Ukraine” without crossing the “red line” of the deployment of “combat troops”.

For his part, the US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, declared that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “has never sought foreign troops to fight for his country” and assured that Kiev “only has the equipment and capabilities Is demanding.” , AFP