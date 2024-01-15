Amazon has reduced Huawei’s most powerful sports watch with GPS to its lowest price

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has a nice continuous titanium body and a sapphire dial to give it that look elegant And resistant. Plus, it has a titanium rotating crown which gives it an added touch of style and makes it more wearable.

It’s a precursor to their latest release, so that’s why you’re watching it great opportunity To buy it at the best price. The evolution between generations is not that significant, so don’t think that you will be betting on an obsolete model. It remains one of the best sellers for many reasons, but above all for its perfect combination of sport and beauty.

Having a smart watch is always a good bet. If you are working out or training at the gym then it is beneficial to make calls, receive notifications and have complete control of your mobile from your wrist. and if we talk huawei We may find some rivals in this type of device.

Like most smartwatches, it has good heart rate monitoring. Even special technology with eight sensors so that the data is as accurate as possible. Plus, it also has real-time alerts to let you know if your pulse deviates more than normal. It can also measure the saturation of oxygen in blood Automatically, so you can rest assured in various aspects of your health.

This watch from Huawei has more than 100 training modes to adapt to any sport you practice. Ranging from outdoor and indoor workouts, even underwater. This smartwatch lets you dive up to 30 meters deep Without spoiling it.

Another strong side of it is that it allows you to reply and reject Call Straight from the wrist. You can also send some quick responses by message so you don’t have to use your cell phone. However, it will have to be connected to your phone via Bluetooth as it doesn’t have LTE. As far as its battery is concerned, it is capable of lasting up to two weeks during normal usage, so you can forget about the charger for a long time. Also it supports fast charging.

save 120 euros

If you like its features then its price will be even higher. There is a 33% discount on it on Amazon so you can take it home for just Rs 30 249 euros, Normally it costs around 370 euros, so you will save 120 euros on one of Huawei’s most desired watches.

Luckily, if you’re a Prime subscriber, this Huawei watch will come to you for free less than two days, However, if you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet and want to take advantage of this deal, you can sign up today. You’ll get a thirty-day trial to find out if you really like its benefits.