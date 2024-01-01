Amazon offers this premium sports watch with GPS, NFC, and endless battery at an outlet price

As is always the case wearableWe like to start by talking about both design Like from your screen. In this case, the screen size is 1.4 inches Which will allow you to clearly see both your notifications and all the parameters. At the design level, you will want to know what it is Modern Simple and elegant. Furthermore, it has the distinction of being a panel Which completely surrounds it.

Over on Amazon they’ve decided to launch a 28% discount, which means you can get it for just €259 , and it’s usually around €359! So, if you don’t think too much about it, it can be yours for €100 less. Keep reading, because we are going to tell you all its specifications and you will not be able to resist it.

We have brought one of those smartwatches that will leave your mouth open. And we are talking about bestiality ticwatch pro 5 A premium watch with Wear OS inside and a Battery Which will leave you speechless. Last month alone, even more 500 units On Amazon, and it just wasn’t at such a phenomenal price!

Of course you can Personalize Everything you need. Plus, by having Wear OS as your operating system, you’ll get lots of different options!

there’s a hidden one inside processor Quite powerful, a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip. It is one of the best, and it will allow you to always use all the applications you want in a fluent manner! To this we must also add that it is 2 GB RAM And 32 GB storage. Let’s not forget that we are talking about a watch, not a mobile phone, so we can’t compare specifications between the two.

One of its strong points is that it has a Battery Beastly and, moreover, it is with double-layer technology. This will mean that you can enjoy up to three or four days of autonomy on a single charge. and there are fast charge, For all those moments when you feel like you have to run.

This watch has reached the lowest ebb and has no rival

Of course, this will allow you monitor All the activities you do throughout the day, as well as the various sports activities you do. It will monitor your heart rate, your blood oxygen saturation, and even your rest. And, if you are one of those people who go out for a run, you will enjoy this GPS So much precision that it brings with itself.

It is one of the best in terms of quality and price. tickwatch It is able to compete in features with brands like Samsung or Apple, but its prices are more affordable, and that’s always a plus! Take a look at this link and take advantage of the discount available now.

If you’re interested in the company but aren’t too determined to spend that money, you can get one of these previous model, For example, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra continues to be a sales success. It’s true that it doesn’t have exactly the specifications we mentioned earlier, but it’s a gem nonetheless! It has GPS, NFC, Wear OS and a battery of between 3 and 45 days, in addition to allowing you to record all your health parameters. And the best one is that is down 44%And it will be yours only €169,