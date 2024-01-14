‘What seemed to be a dreamy afternoon for Cruz Azul turned dirty’, Martín Anselmi begins his campaign with strong criticism from the Mexican press and a defeat against cement workers. football | game

In the continuation of the first date of the Clausura-2024 Mexican football tournament, Pachuca defeated Cruz Azul 1-0 on Saturday in Mexico City, with the help of a goal from Venezuelan Salomon Rondon.

La Máquina, coached by Argentina coach Martín Anselmi, equalized in the 90th minute with a shot from Angel Sepúlveda, which was ruled out of the game after a VAR review.

The former Independiente del Valle coach’s team was defeated by a team coached by his Uruguayan colleague Guillermo Almada.

The fall enraged Cement fans, who booed the Argentine tactician and pelted him with objects.

“After the final whistle, Anselmi headed towards the stairs that lead to the stadium’s locker room, but shortly before reaching his destination, several blue fans were waiting for him in a nearby stand, who showered him with beer. Glass was thrown, so “the coach had to increase his speed to avoid being hit by these objects,” a note on the portal said. half time,

“Furthermore, in the middle of this embarrassing scene, Anselmi was booed by most of the spectators in the stands, so the helmsman will not forget this sad start with his new team, which will be the first in Liga MX in his career.” , He added.

Added to this was the fact that the fans did not hide their dismay at the departure of captain Juan Escobar, who may have had disagreements with the coach.

“During the week, there was an argument between Anselmi and Escobar which led to the Paraguayan’s departure from Cruz Azul. “Guarani was one of the most loved and respected football players by fans and it seemed they did a favor to him by chanting his last name in unison during the game,” he said.

“In this way, a dreamy afternoon was ruined for Cruz Azul, who for the first time played at home in the building that was his home for 22 years (1996-2018) and sold out seats for this presentation,” he concluded. . (D)