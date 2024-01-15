Healthy stress management techniques

We all have felt stress at some point in our lives. However, it is important to recognize that stress that persists for several weeks can have a negative impact on our health. Therefore, it is essential to learn to manage it in a healthy way.

According to the specialized portal Medline Plus, the first step to manage stress is to identify the signs that indicate its presence in our lives, since each person experiences stress differently, so pay attention to those signs. What is important is what our body sends us. , such as irritability, difficulty sleeping, headache or upset stomach.

Unhealthy Behaviors to Reduce Stress

First of all, it is advisable to identify the situations that generate stress, called stress. These may be of a personal nature, such as family, work, financial or health problems. Knowing the origins of our stress will help us formulate strategies to deal with it effectively.

In times of stress, it is common to resort to unhealthy behaviors to seek comfort, such as sleeping too much or not getting enough sleep. However, it is essential to look for healthy alternatives to reduce stress and not harm our health.

Recommendations to reduce stress levels

Recognize that there are things we cannot change and learn to let them go.

Avoid stressful situations as much as possible.

Exercise regularly as it releases feel-good chemicals in the brain and helps release pent-up energy.

Change your perspective and adopt a more positive approach towards challenges.

Do activities that we like and help us relax.

Learn relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga or tai chi.

Maintain connections with your loved ones and enjoy social moments.

Get enough sleep for mental clarity and energy.

Maintain a healthy diet rich in nutritious foods.

Learn to set boundaries and say “no” when necessary.

If you feel that you cannot deal with stress on your own, it is advisable to seek professional help. Meeting with your healthcare provider or seeing a therapist or counselor may be helpful in finding different coping strategies. Additionally, depending on the cause of your stress, joining a support group may also be beneficial.

In short, it is essential to recognize the presence of stress in our lives and learn to manage it in a healthy way. By following these recommendations, we can improve our health and well-being, and reduce the negative effects of stress on our daily lives.

