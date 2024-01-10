Amber Heard shares happy photo with daughter despite Mira’s character change

After being embroiled in one controversy after another, Amber Heard is currently taking things at her own pace. His latest film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, released on December 22, 2023, received a lukewarm response from the audience. Amber Heard’s role of Mera was toned down in Aquaman 2. In comparison, the first Aquaman film was the DCEU’s most successful film. Now, part two definitely kicks off the DCEU, making way for James Gunn’s rebooted universe. Also Read: Believe it or not, Amber Heard’s Aquaman 2 is very close to becoming the highest-grossing DC film of 2023. Amber Heard has shared a glimpse of her daughter on the set of Aquaman 2. Amber Heard recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage. There are pictures on his Instagram during the shooting of Aquaman 2. And one photo in particular caught fans’ attention. In the photo she is seen in a merry outfit and makeup feeding her daughter, presumably during filming, inside her trailer. The actress looked happy as she enjoyed the moment with her younger daughter. Oonagh Paige, born April 8, 2021, was born via surrogacy to Amber Heard, who considers herself both “mother and father” to her child. Suggested Article: ‘The studio is out of touch, sure they’ll be supporting misogynists’: Amber Heard fans claim people who haven’t seen Aquaman 2 are sexist after actress opens up about her ex-husband Since the end of the lawsuit, the silence on the film’s box office has been broken. -Husband Johnny Depp and herself, Heard took a long break from Hollywood and settled in Majorca, Spain with their daughter. She returned to the spotlight last year for the premiere of her standalone film Into the Fire and, most recently, for the premiere of the latest DCEU film and her latest endeavor with that comic book giant, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Amber Heard thanked her fans for their overwhelming love and support. Amber Heard took to Instagram to thank her fans for showing “overwhelming support” and “love” for Aquaman 2, even though she had previously accused Warner Bros. and film executives of downplaying her role. Min in Aquaman 2. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in Aquaman Heard said (via Variety ) that the production house “reduced” her role and “removed” the action scenes in which Mera participated. Unlike the first film, the sequel gives almost no screen time to the character of Merry, who is now married to Arthur, and is relegated to a mere supporting character. Suggested Article: Amber Heard finally talks about Aquaman 2 after her lesser role in the DCU film But unlike Heard, the film’s director, James Wan, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of Aquaman 2 , that the film was never focused on. Arthur and Mera, but on Arthur and her relationship with his half-brother, Orm, played by Patrick Wilson. “I introduced him to everyone from the beginning. The first ‘Aquaman’ was the journey of Arthur and Mera. The second film was always going to be Arthur and Orm’s journey. So the first was a romantic action-adventure film, the second is a bromance action-adventure film. We will stick to that. » Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently in theaters. Was this article helpful to you? Thank you for your opinion!