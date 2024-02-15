America-Chivas clash for the second time in Concacaf tournament

América and Chivas met in the first round of the 1985 Concacaf Champions Cup, an edition which Águilas won

America And Shivaj was measured in the first round of 1985 CONCACAF Champions Cup, The two qualifying matches were played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Águilas took advantage in the first leg with a score of 3–1, thanks to a double. carlos hermosillo and a little Eduardo BacasWhereas Fernando Quirart Scored for the red and white.

Now for the second step, AmericaThrough juan antonio luna, scored his fourth of the elimination in the first minutes. Fernando Quirart once again came forward to bring Chivas close to the scoreboard, but could not reverse it.

America He advanced to the second round, where he faced Vida of Honduras. Águilas fell 1–0 down in the first leg, but bounced back 3–0 after scoring twice in the second leg. Ricardo Pelaez and a little more Roberto Alderete,

Águilas was eliminated in the third round by Olimpia of Honduras. The United States left the land of Catracho with a 2–2 draw, but in the second leg, held at the La Corregidora stadium, the Central Americans surprised and defeated the winged team 0–1.

Olympiaa team that eliminated AmericaReached the final of the competition, but lost Defence ForceFrom Trinidad and Tobago, who became champions twice in that edition of the 1985 CONCACAF Club Tournament.

Now, in the name of Champions CupAmérica and Chivas met again in the CONCACAF club tournament, 39 years after meeting in the 1985 edition.