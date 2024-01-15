This sports watch with AMOLED screen, GPS is the ideal gift for Valentine

If you are looking for a smart watch that is lightweight, has all kinds of functionalities, a long-lasting battery and an unbeatable price, then this offer that we found on Amazon is for you. This is a smartwatch from Asian firm Amazfit that has become a top seller on Amazon.
Specifically, it is about Amazfit GTR Mini, a very beautiful, lightweight smartwatch, perfect for both sports and everyday use. And the best part is that it won’t cost you a lot, as it’s available on Amazon for less than €110. It is perfect as a Valentine’s gift as it is unisex and is suitable for both boys and girls.
A very light, comfortable and beautiful smartwatch
We are talking about a watch specifically designed for training, because it is compatible With over 120 games apart. These are responsible for tracking all kinds of data such as controlling steps and calories burned and then, presenting you a report when finished. This way you can control whether the exercise has been as productive as you thought.
Another major part of this is the presence of circular polarized gps antenna And with five positioning systems, capable of capturing 100% signal for excellent precision. Also, get one Better signal in harsh environments Such as in an environment with trees or very tall buildings. It doesn’t matter whether you are going through a big city or a jungle, it will tell you the situation with great accuracy.
Aesthetically, it is a smartwatch with a slim and beautiful design, Made of stainless steel. it is only 9.25 mm and the weight of only 24.6 grams, So, not only is it a very lightweight device, but it is also comfortable to wear, thanks to its silicone strap that does not harm the skin. Its screen is designed with curved glass and is protected with an anti-fingerprint coating mount AMOLED panel With HD resolution. It can be customized with 80 fields and you can even add your own background photos.
Another very important section is the inclusion of long life batteryBecause depending on the brand it may be reach 14 days of use, it also has Water resistance up to 50 meters, making it suitable for activities such as swimming in pools or open water. Additionally, it can measure heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and stress levels simultaneously, as well as monitor different stages of sleep.
Get this Amazfit watch at a bargain price
If you’re looking for a sports watch that lets you control all your training while monitoring your health, the Amazfit GTR Mini is a great choice. And the best part is that it is available to you on Amazon for just €109.90 at a total discount. Over €48 off Regarding its RRP.
Therefore, it is a very light and comfortable smartwatch, with which you can do sports in complete comfort without any interruption. Thanks to its beautiful design, it can be perfectly adapted to everyday life. Without a doubt, a great option at a very attractive price. This is ideal if you’re looking for a gift for Valentine’s Day.