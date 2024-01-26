America Femenil vs Lyon match summary (1-2). Target

argentina ruth bravo This Friday he scored the goal that helped Lyon advance Aguilas del America returns 1-2 on home ground The fifth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Mexican Women’s Football League.

katy martinez After which the Spanish captured Aguilas under the leadership of Angel Villacampa. Praisewith his first goal of the championship, and angry rageHe scored for Lyon.

The result sent Lyon from tenth to fourth, which reached nine pointsWhile despite falling, America stood third with 10 units,

On the first play of the game, the US took advantage of a defensive error to open the scoring. At minute 1, Nicolette Hernández from the left side leaked a ball that was poorly controlled by the Lyon defense and Allowed Martínez to steal the ball and make the score 1-0.,

El León did not respond, while Aguilas missed a chance to increase their lead on the scoreboard in the 11th after a shot from Mia Zuazua was saved by goalkeeper Renata Cota.

The visitors woke up in the second half and after a mistake by Chile’s Fernanda Pinilla in the 47th minute, Lyon equalized 1-1 with Bravo’s volley shot in the 51st minute.,

Aguilas tried to get on the scoreboard with a shot from Kiana Palacios in the 73rd minute and a header from Karen Luna in the 75th minute, which crashed past goalkeeper Cota.

When it seemed that America would rise again. RocheFrom the left side, insert a pumped serve into the area that went astray and Surprising goalkeeper Itzel Gonzalez made the score 1-2 at 82.,

Other results in Liga MX Femenil

The duel began last Thursday when Costa Rican coach Amelia Valderde’s Raidas del Monterrey beat Cruz Azul 5-0 and Juarez FC beat Santos Laguna 5-1.

Also on Thursday, Atlas beat Necaxa 3-2 and Puebla drew 1-1 with Chivas del Guadalajara.