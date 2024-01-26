Monica Bellucci “deadly brunette” and Isabelle Huppert “flamboyant redhead” are shining as a couple for a good cause

Monica Bellucci and Isabelle Huppert pose together at a fashion dinner in support of Seduction. For this special occasion, brunette and redhead women gave it their all when it came to beauty.

Following four days of fashion shows, a fashion dinner to benefit the fight against AIDS concluded the Spring–Summer 2024 Haute Couture Fashion Week. And again this year, many celebrities like Le Duckur, Clotilde Courou and even Lou Doillon attended. to answer 21I edition of this prestigious event, which took place this Thursday, January 25. But among this five-star cast, one pair were more notable for their beauty than the others: Monica Bellucci and Isabelle Huppert.

Monica Bellucci and Isabelle Huppert’s glamorous beauty looks

Even though Monica Bellucci and Isabelle Huppert, sitting next to them, had opposite physical appearances, they captured all the highlights of the evening. One is brunette, the other is redhead and yet, they prove to us that they both are equally beautiful. Italian actress had placed the bet Simple but very glamorous makeup, In the program? A dark-edged look and an exaggerated naked mouth. Same observation as far as Isabelle Huppert is concerned. The actress focused on a glowing complexion, pearly eyelashes and slightly glossy lips. This was also a time of glamor in terms of hairstyle. If the model appeared with a wavy parting in the middle, the pretty redhead opted for a parting on the side.

Monica Bellucci and Isabelle Huppert, two eternal beauties

It must be said that at the age of 59 and 70 respectively, Monica Bellucci and Isabelle Huppert are making a glamorous presence. Iconic personalities of cinema for over 30 years, both the actresses don’t seem to be aging. like each other, they become more beautiful with age, From their haircuts, to their complexion and their makeup, they also inspire the new generation of beauty lovers. It’s a fact: Monica Bellucci and Isabelle Huppert will always remain undisputed as beauty icons.