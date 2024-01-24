Colombia called its ambassador to Argentina for consultations in protest of Miley’s statements about Petro.

(CNN Spanish) — In protest against the statements made on Thursday by Argentine President Javier Milli regarding his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, whom he called a “killer communist”, the Colombian government summoned its ambassador to Argentina Camilo Romero for consultations this Friday. ,

The Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it “strongly rejects this statement, which jeopardizes the dignity of the President.” For the institution, Miley’s statements “ignore and violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina, and which have grown stronger over two centuries.”

In the program on Thursday Everything is over?Hosted by journalist Patricia Jeniot, Miley referred to Petro as “a murderous communist who is sinking Colombia”.

In the interview, Miley also expressed opinions about her country’s former presidents – Alberto Fernández, Mauricio Macri, Néstor Kirchner – and other world leaders such as Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate for the White House in the United States; Chile’s President Gabriel Boric and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who will run for re-election in elections on Sunday, February 4.

CNN has contacted Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship for comment and is awaiting a response.