American Airlines flight delayed due to passenger’s flatulence

Last week, An American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin was unnecessarily delayed. Due to a disturbance committed by one of his passengers.

American Airlines flight that departed from Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport, is located in Arizona, and that Was headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Had to return to the boarding gate, There was a delay of 30 minutes due to the inappropriate attitude of a passenger.

One of the affected passengers shared the situation on Reddit on January 14, confirming that A man who was on an American Airlines plane was apparently in uncomfortable condition, He started arguing with the airline crew.

Her irritation continued and suddenly she blurted out, “Did you think it was rude? Well, how about this smell? And this was the moment when He flatulenced several times.

The man continued this action And the foul smell emanating from it started disturbing other passengers Which he had.

Due to the situation, the pilot decided to leave the takeoff runway and return to the boarding gate to seek help from authorities, who forced the man to deplane.

keep reading:

* American Airlines plane skids off runway at New York airport: snow emergency in Rochester

* American Airlines is investigating video that shows employees throwing a wheelchair from a catwalk

* Hawaii woman to pay American Airlines $39,000 for diverting flight to Phoenix