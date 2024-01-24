“Pablo Escobar told me I had to meet the boss in Cuba to do business and that’s what happened”





Carlos Lehder reveals himself Week, In a comprehensive interview that will be released this Wednesday, January 24 at 12:00 p.m. in the program vicky this weekThe undisclosed details provided are that he has not been able to elaborate on his most recent book which is already on sale in major bookstores in the country.

From Germany, where he is 74 and serving 33 years in a US prison, he spoke about the Medellin Cartel’s ties to the dictatorship of brothers Fidel and Raul Castro in Cuba.

In conversation with Vicky Dávila, director of Semana, he shed light on what it was like to meet him with Raúl Castro on the island, when he was one of the founders and bosses of the Medellin Cartel.

“Pablo (Escobar), who had a small storehouse of resources and ideas, told me: ‘You have to meet the boss there so we can do business.’ And that’s what happened, Pablo started exporting cocaine to Cuba. “No one can have a boat, a boat, a long boat, it is forbidden to touch the sea in Cuba and it turned out that they entered and took cocaine, Apparently Fidel Castro knew, he was the director of the orchestra,” she said.

Lehder also said: “I guess Fidel Castro knew everything, but I don’t know why I didn’t see them talking together. I know Raul Castro was the commander of that operation, the leader. , and I emphasize that although they did not know how to smuggle cocaine, they immediately tried to control the entire business,” he confessed.

The former leader of the Medellin Cartel is clear that, without the permission or approval of Fidel Castro himself, he will not be able to enter this country to transport drugs.

