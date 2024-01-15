An American company hires thousands of immigrants to do the work no one else wants to do

Tyson Foods Inc. begins collaboration with nonprofit organization Tent Partnership for Refugees to employ immigrants (Gina Moon/The New York Times)

For Washington politicians And New York, an unprecedented flow of asylum seekers represents a complex problem with no easy answers. For companies like Tyson Foods IncStruggling to fill unloved jobs with a US unemployment rate of 3.9%, this new population presents a exciting opportunity,

tyson joins a non-profit organization Tent Partnership for RefugeesFounded by Yogurt Magnet Chobani, Hamdi UlukayaWith plans to hire some of the 181,400 immigrants who passed through the city. New York In the last two years. The meat company already employs about 42,000 immigrants among its 120,000 U.S. workers.

,We’d like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them“he declared Garrett Dolanwho directs the efforts of tyson Eliminate employment barriers such as immigration status or daycare requirements.

On a cold day last month, officials tyson met immigrants in the offices of Chobani In Manhattan and hired 17 asylum seekers Venezuela, Mexico And Colombia for jobs in your plant humboldt, tennessee, Last week it hired 70 more people.

Tyson executives see immigration as a strategy to address labor shortages (Reuters/Mike Blake)

It’s a small drop in the ocean compared to the wave of newcomers, but it could show the way. Partial solution to overcome labor shortage companies, as well as the challenge of finding work for immigrants who meet the requirements.

tent It is also working with four other companies that want to hire immigrants, including an airline food packaging company Gategroup Holding AGis supported by the investment fund of Singapore Temasek, Bloomberg LPis the parent company of bloombergnewshas been associated with tent To support the refugee population.

Asylum seekers are generally eligible to receive work permits 180 days after applying for legal status, although some may receive them sooner. Many people will wait years for their first immigration hearing because of court delays, but in the meantime they will be able to work.

tyson It is constantly looking for workers in its factories to perform tasks such as washing meat, placing cuts on trays and performing final inspection of bones. Dolan He says the company expects about 40% of the 100,000 people filling these roles to leave each year, a statistic he says is common throughout the meat industry. To meet this need he said, tyson The plan is to hire about 52,000 people in that pay range — which starts at $16.50 an hour, plus benefits — that’s it. 2024,

Immigrants get a chance for a new life in the United States at Tyson Foods (EFE/Joedson Alves)



“We recognize that there are not a lot of Americans who are going to work in manufacturing,” he said. Dolan, A large portion of the new appointments “They’re going to come from refugees and immigrants, so now we’re thinking about it strategically,

The food industry has long been a destination for immigrants, and it has a checkered past of employment and job security violations. Last year, tyson And Purdue Farms Inc. were among the food producers examined by United States Department of Labor After a report from new York Times It was discovered that contractors were illegally employing immigrant children in the companies’ plants. The company says it has zero tolerance for child labor and does not allow the employment of children under the age of 18 in any of its facilities.

tyson is also investing in retaining immigrant workers, allocating $1.5 million a year for legal aid services 2023 And 2024 and providing workers with paid leave to attend court hearings. Last year, tyson 1,317 workers were paid to obtain US citizenship.

Hired immigrants and other new workers receive child care and transportation services, as well as English classes for those who want them. The company provides facilities to its new employees New York Temporary housing, a relocation stipend, and paid time off to better adapt to your new life humboldt, ,They are very, very loyal“, They say Dolan, “They are uprooted and what they want is stability; What they want is a sense of belonging,

©2024 Bloomberg