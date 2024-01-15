News, hostage release and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as leader” is “at risk”, according to a declassified annual threat assessment by the US intelligence community.

According to the report published this Monday, “Distrust in Netanyahu’s ability to govern has deepened and broadened among the public from its already high level before the war, and we expect mass protests demanding his resignation and new elections.” Let’s hope.”

Netanyahu has faced sharp criticism within Israel for his government’s failure to predict or prevent the October 7 Haas attack, and public polls have shown that many Israelis are questioning whether his crackdown would be justified in response. A military offensive is the best way to recover the hostages.

The report also warns that Israel will have difficulty defeating Hamas militarily.

“Israel will face continued armed resistance from Hamas in the coming years, and the military will struggle to neutralize Hamas’ underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, gain strength, and attack Israeli forces,” the report said. Allows for surprise.”

Here are the latest headlines on the conflict:

humanitarian issues in gaza: The number of children dying from malnutrition and dehydration is rising, including two newborn girls who died on Monday in northern Gaza, according to a pediatrician at Kamal Adwan Hospital. The head of the United Nations World Food Program said northern Gaza is on the verge of famine if the amount of aid it receives does not increase rapidly.

aid in northern gaza: A World Health Organization team arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital and delivered food, fuel and medical supplies to 42,000 patients. And US forces dropped more than “27,600 US food equivalents” and about 25,900 bottles of water into northern Gaza. But the aid sent by air falls short of the amount needed for the region, according to Cindy McCain, head of the U.N. World Food Program, who said 300 trucks of food are needed to enter each day.

Ramadan during warIn Rafah, as people gathered for the morning meal on Monday during Ramadan at 3:30 a.m. local time, an Israeli airstrike killed at least three people, journalist Ahmed Hijazi told CNN. Israeli strikes in Gaza City killed at least 21 people and injured dozens, according to the head of the emergency department at the Shifa Medical Complex. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the people they killed in each area were terrorists.

call for ceasefire: UN chief calls for ceasefire in Gaza and removal of all obstacles to aid delivery in honor of the month of Ramadan. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called for a longer ceasefire in the Gaza war “ideally during Ramadan”.

Israel strikes deep into Lebanon: Israeli warplanes hit two Hezbollah compounds in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in response to airstrikes launched toward the Golan Heights in recent days, the Israeli military said. This valley, considered the stronghold of Hezbollah, is located more than 100 kilometers from the Israeli border.

The US has not seen Israel’s plans for Rafah: According to the State Department, Israel has not presented any humanitarian or military plans for Rafah to the United States.