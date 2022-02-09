An expert in reproductive medicine warns that microplastics affect sperm quality and fertility

Microplastics have harmful effects on fertilityThey reduce testosterone, affect sperm count and quality and all this produces less developed fetuses that die and can lead to spontaneous abortion.

This is confirmed in an interview by Juana Crespo, a gynecologist specialized in high complexity reproductive medicine. The tide of plastic pellets in Galicia, a fact that, in his opinion, would serve to give visibility to the problems of reproduction And sperm counts have declined “brutally” over the past 20 years.

This expert specifies that “Microplastics contain endocrine disruptors such as phthalates, bisphenol A and polyesters And there are chemical substances capable of altering hormonal balance and reproductive functioning.

Regarding the ‘pellets’, Crespo remembers that “they are loose all over the Atlantic, and when fish eat them because they are small, shiny balls, their microbiota changes and their eggs already carry microplastics. , And That chain of degradation continues with us.”

The ‘pellets’ dropped by a ship on the northern coast of Portugal contain polyester and, although they do not get into the bloodstream at first, they will alter the microbiota.

They estimate that sperm count will drop to zero in the year 2045.

According to this expert and former head of the assisted reproduction unit at Doctor Peset University Hospital in Valencia, Fifty years ago, in 1973, it was normal to have an average of 101 million sperm per milliliter of semen., This figure dropped to 47 million in 2011 and currently, it is closer to 15. The quantity considered optimal for reproductive function should not fall below 20 million.

These data are supported by studies such as those from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Professor Shanna Swann, a researcher at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, who believes that These consequences are especially evident in developed countries. From North America, Europe and Australia.

According to Crespo, If this decline continues, “by 2045, sperm counts will drop to zero.”An opinion shared by Professor Swan in his book ‘Countdown’.

In the opinion of this doctor who specializes in highly complex fertility, If nothing is done environmentally, most couples may need reproductive assistance within twenty years.

Crespo believes that, As a society, we need to eliminate plastic as it is harmful to health.And in this case the fertility of men and women, even causes endometriosis (growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterus).

suggest that this pathology may be associated with exposure to dioxins, which are Carcinogenic substances that pollute the environment and remain in water and subsoil.

Women exposed to bisphenol A have reduced fertility

Crespo also emphasizes that women should be exposed to Bisphenol A, an industrial chemical used to make plastics and resinsThey have more reproductive problems, lower fertilization rates and poor egg quality.

When phthalatesA compound used by plasticizing industries, linked to low sperm count. He warned that if this continues, the male reproductive system will decline to a level that can be reduced to zero.

Identify these experts who The ‘pellets’ do not contain bisphenols, which are most studied in terms of environmental impact, but they do contain polyester.Which is linked to hormonal changes.

This gynecologist, who founded the Juana Crespo Team, where she serves as medical director, admits The degradation of these substances is not appreciated in the short term (five years) but in the medium and long term.Where the results on reproductive area will be clear.

He emphasizes the need to eliminate synthetic substances, which lead to more and more immune diseases “and move towards a more sterile society”. A drastic solution they suggest is to start freezing eggs and sperm from age 20.If you want to ensure reproductive health in the future.

It will, he says, contain the “best possible ingredients” and have minimal contact with endocrine disruptors, environmental toxins, food, tobacco or drugs: “Where eggs are best is in a caring environment like NASA’s, in a refrigerator where nothing affects their evolutionary quality.”