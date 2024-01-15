Ancelotti is fed up with the Vinicius issue and sends a strong message; Find out when Courtois and Militao return

2024-03-09



Technician of Real Madrid, Carlo AncelottiCame out in defense of his Brazilian striker this Saturday ViniciusHe is accused of sometimes losing his temper on the field, saying “I have never met a player as nervous as Vinicius.”

“I’ve looked back in history, in statistics, and I’ve never found a player so persecuted Vinicius“, Said ancelotti At the press conference before Sunday’s league match against Celta. “They kick him, they insult him, they whistle at him, what should he do? “He scores goals and gives us assists.”Ancelotti explained.

“And then I have to talk to him about his attitude, no, everyone has to change their attitude with Vinicius,” the coach said. real Madrid, Ancelotti insisted, “It has never happened in my personal history that I have seen a player of great talent who suffered the things that Vinicius has suffered and is suffering.” The Italian coach compared the two tasks the Brazilian was involved in to highlight the different treatment the player receives on the field.

“People forget, but I don’t forget, at Valencia they hit him on the head with karate and didn’t even give a warning and now everyone is asking for a red card because he pushed an opponent,” Ancelotti said. “ He white technician It seemed he was referring to the blow he received from Rayo Vallecano player Ivan Baillieu last season. Ancelotti also made reference to the neck push given to the player by Vinicius leipzig willy orban in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, for which he received a yellow card, although the Germans had demanded a red card. “When we have to evaluate more than one thing, we don’t need to wear the shirt,” Ancelotti concluded.

