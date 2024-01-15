The cause of his death according to forensic medicine

Death of Geronimo Angulo. The National Institute of Legal Medicine was able to determine in its report that The cause of death of the minor was “severe abdominal trauma due to blunt force”.Suffering a brain contusion, trauma to the pelvis, thorax, torso and limbs, the attack on Geronimo was undoubtedly brutal. Sexual acts have not yet been ruled out.

The first and only suspect for the Attorney General’s office This is Giovanni Andres Diaz, the stepfather of the minor, who was captured by security cameras carrying a green bag Apparently heavy, in that it is believed the body was that of younger Geronimo.

After this recording, one of the little boy’s brothers assured the investigators of the case that his stepfather had locked Geronimo in a room for attacking him physically.

Accusing body at 4 pm A hearing was scheduled to legalize the capture of Giovanni Andres DiazWho today lives in a military installation in Fusagasuga.

The prosecutor in charge, Martha Mancera, talked about it “The person who committed this act was her stepfather, this person has been caught today and will be presented before the Guarantee Control Judge. To legalize his arrest and definitively frame charges in the next few hours.

Furthermore, the Prosecutor (E) Prosecution unit’s quick response highlighted while prosecuting stepfather of the young child less than 12 hours after Geronimo’s disappearance.

Cundinamarca Governor George Rey expressed regret over the fact and assured that a care protocol had been activated by the Government together with the Prosecutor’s Office, Fusagasuga Mental Health Unit and the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), the latter of which would take care of the 5 children of Giovanni Andrés Díaz.

