Andres Guardado gets injured and has no return date with Lyon

Brand new midfielder from Lion, andres guardadowas seriously injured last Saturday against America During an action where he was looking for the ball and for which he had to be replaced by Sebastián Santos in the 43rd minute of the match at the Nou Camp.

This Monday, after undergoing medical studies, it was determined that little princeOne of the ‘bombs’ of the winter market of Liga MXHe has a hamstring injury in his left leg, so he will not be able to be active with the team led by George Bawa,

Neutral She was in charge of reporting this injury with a statement on her X account (formerly Twitter), however, she did not specify the degree of the tear in her publication. Rescued,

This last point is very important to be able to know when the five-time World Cup winner with El Tri will return to the field, since this type Sports injuries If surgery is required, recovery may take a few weeks or months.

This tear is very emotionally painful for the fans of Lionassume that Rescued He was playing his first game with the first team after returning from European football, where he had played the last 17 years of his career.

Will Guardado be able to play against Atlas in Jalisco?

what is certain is Rescued He will not be present for the Bajío team’s trip to Guadalajara next Sunday, when they face the team at 4:00 p.m. Atlas At the Jalisco Stadium, there is an important duel in the aspirations of Esmeraldas, who have not started the tournament in a good way as they are in fourteenth place in the general table with four points.

This duality represents the ‘morbidity’ of seeing the historic Mexican player in reunion with the red and black fans facing ‘the team of his love’, the same one with which he started Liga MX in 2005 and where he spent two years before making the move to football on the old continent.