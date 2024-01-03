Monica Bellucci looks stunning in thigh-high slit skirt with her daughter Deva Cassel

Monica Bellucci and Deva Cassel seem especially close. Deva Castle Decided to follow in the footsteps of her icon mother especially in modeling, with success as she is the inspiration for Dolce & Gabbana and parades for Jacquemus among others. related to Monica BellucciProud of her eldest brother’s achievements in the fashion world, she never fails to share them while congratulating him on her Instagram account. However, the two women are rarely seen together in public. There was a sensation when mother and daughter went hand in hand to a party in Paris.

Monica Bellucci and Deva Cassel create a sensation at Trinity de Cartier party

On February 7, Monica Bellucci and Deva Cassel attended Cartier hosts a prestigious event at the Petit Palace to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Trinity collection, And mother and daughter were equally breathtaking in stunning looks created by stylist Barbara Baumel for the occasion. Monica Bellucci, a fan of elegant black suits on the red carpet, has once again focused on this classic of women’s wardrobe. But in an incendiary version! Tim Burton’s partner was this amazing Fitted blazer with a low neckline and a skirt with a thigh-length slit Due to which her goddess feet appeared. very sexy skirt suit Apparently signed by Dolce & GabbanaThe 59-year-old actress’ favorite luxury brand.

Deva Cassel looked absolutely stunning dior manufacture This time, her favorite fashion house, of which she does not miss any show. The 19 year old model was looking very beautiful in a stunning look Black dress made of transparent cut-out top and very high-waisted Corolla skirt, The atmosphere completely changed for the young woman, who a few days ago was relaxing in a micro-bikini in Brazil with her boyfriend, Italian actor Saul Nanni. Goodbye Caliente outfits, hello insanely sexy looks, but always a little sexy with mom. An Italian mother whose class and sensual beauty has certainly been inherited by Vincent Cassel’s daughter.