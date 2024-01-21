Andres Guardado: This was his great farewell tribute with Betis

More than 50 thousand bets gathered this Sunday Benito Villamarin Stadium for the match between Bettis And this barcelona Have paid homage and tribute to one of our own Mexicans andres guardadowho signed for him club leon of Liga MX after seven seasons at the green and white club.

He ‘little prince‘, who arrived Bettis In 2017 and went on to be the foreign player with the most games played at the club with 218, he has left his mark on the green and white club and left a gap that is difficult to fill, as acknowledged by the Chilean coach . manuel pellegriniWho still said that things have to be made easier andres guardado Before the Mexican offer.

This was Betis’ tribute to Andres Guardado

He also said goodbye to Spanish football, for which he had come to play in 2007. deportivo de la corunnaStarted andres guardado with his teammates and players barcelona In the center of the field, where Betik president Angel Haro and Betik legend Rafael Gordillo were waiting for him.

With the sound of ‘Aye, aye, aye, aye, Andres Guardado’ ‘Sillito Lindo’Thousands of hugs sang to Villamarin, 18 years old, who jumped onto the field hand in hand with his children, and who posed with his wife in the center of the field painting recognized player 897, who wore the shield of thirteen There were bars.

‘Thank you, captain’, was the legend that appeared on the Benito Villamarín electronic board in front of the referee when one of his own said goodbye jesus gil manzano That would signal the beginning of the duel between Betis and Barcelona.

Guardado, 37, recently agreed to terminate his contract, which had united him Bettis Until next June 30, so that the footballer can accept the offer Neutral,