Angelina Jolie plans to leave Hollywood in search of peace – LINFO.re

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie has revealed another private aspect of her life. Amid worrying personal challenges, the actress is considering a major turning point.

A decade of turmoil: facial paralysis, divorce, and the search for self

Angelina JolieThe Hollywood icon reveals the personal challenges that marked his last decade. Amidst suffering from idiopathic facial paralysis, commonly known as Bell’s Palsy, which occurred during her turbulent divorce from Brad Pitt, and difficulty finalizing the process that began in 2016, the actress told the Wall Street Journal Expressed his desire to regain his balance. Bell’s palsy, a psychosomatic syndrome linked to stress, was a significant moment, marking the period when she accepted that she was not herself.

Freedom Reclaimed: The Future in Cambodia and a Possible Return from Hollywood

Frustrated with the superficiality of Hollywood, Angelina aspires to a more authentic life. Post-divorce constraints, particularly shared custody of her six children, restricted her freedom to live and travel. She expresses her intention to leave Hollywood as soon as her children grow up, considering Cambodia as her next residence. She says that in an era when extreme public exposure did not exist, she might not be the actress she is today. This search for authenticity leads him to a future in which Hollywood is no longer a part of his daily life.