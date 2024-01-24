Anne Hathaway skips ‘Vanity Fair’ shoot in solidarity with striking Condé Nast workers

Anne Hathaway stays true to her character Andie the devil Wears Prada, American actress passed away in the middle of a photoshoot Vanity Fair When he learned that employees of Condé Nast, which owned the magazine, were on strike. When she reached the shooting location in New York, the actress was not aware that the strike was going on.

The third film will be entitled “Princess in Spite of Self”, with Anne Hathaway

While she was getting her hair and makeup done, she heard about it from a member of the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA. “She just got up from her chair and walked away. They hadn’t even started taking pictures of him yet.”A source told Diversity,

Her gesture is even stronger because Anne Hathaway is famous for playing a young exploited assistant for a fashion magazine route In the devil Wears Prada, This film, released in 2006, is a caricature the trendWhich is Conde Nast’s in real life.

The striking workers also made several references to the film in their songs and signs, As seen in the video aboveLong before Anne Hathaway left her photo shoot.

300 people were fired from their jobs

The Condé Nast union thanked the actress for her support in a tweet:

If Runway Had a Union, The Devil Wears Prada Would Be 30 Seconds Longer Thank you Anne Hathaway for not crossing our picket line. https://t.co/RrrpLt5SFB – Condeunion (@condeunion) 23 January 2024

If route There was a union, the devil Wears Prada Must have lasted for 30 seconds. Thank you Anne Hathaway for not ignoring our strike.

The strike action comes after Condé Nast decided to lay off 5% of its workforce, or about 300 people. The union accused the management of targeting its members because 20% of the sacked workers belonged to the union.

Read more

In total, 400 journalists and staff walked off the job on Tuesday 23 January to condemn “improper conduct”, Called not to visit the sites of Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, GlamourAnd other titles from the group for 24 hours.

see also further huffpost ,

Ryan Gosling regrets Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s absence at the Oscars: “No Ken without Barbie”

From Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift, this hand sign didn’t go unnoticed on the court

Video – Anne Hathaway: This revolutionary decision she took for the well-being of her son