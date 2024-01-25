Real Madrid signs Puerto Rico’s Jeremy de León: “I fulfilled my dream”

Real Madrid signed 19-year-old Puerto Rican Jeremy de León, who will first join Castilla.

madrid-the puerto rican jeremy de leon signed with him real Madrid By 2026. extreme, from Castellonwill be included in the discipline of castile, a subsidiary of Merengue Team. His development will determine whether or not he goes to train with the first team and even plays.

jeremy de leon he played fourteen games Castellon In this weather. He is a very agile, agile winger whose performance is greatly appreciated by the fans. real Madrid,

The moment I’ve dreamed of since it all began has arrived. I have fulfilled my biggest dream and I can say that I am going to wear the shirt of the best team in the world. Thank you to everyone who made this possible and look forward to doing great things with this club. pic.twitter.com/Aople5yn5T – Jeremy de Leon (@10jeremyandre) 25 January 2024

Jeremy De Leon published on his Instagram account with photos in which he sees himself signing his contract with Real Madrid, that he fulfilled one of his “biggest dreams” by signing for the merengue team. And he “really wants to do great things with this club.”

De Leon wrote in a message, “The moment I’ve dreamed of since it all started has arrived. I’ve accomplished one of my biggest dreams and I can say I’m the best in the world.” Going to wear the team shirt.” His official Instagram account.

In the publication, accompanied by several photographs of the football player at the moment of his contract signing and as a child, De León thanked “all the people who made this possible.”

“I really want to do great things with this club. Hala Madrid!” concluded the 19-year-old young winger, who will play for Castilla after two and a half seasons in Castellón.

Sources tell ESPN that one of the great supporters of San Jose’s signing is Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez himself. The white giant asked Real Madrid to try to carry out the operation as soon as possible.

In fact, Raúl paid close attention to Jeremy de León when, in the first round, Castilla suffered a defeat against Puerto Rico. De León gave an assist in a game in which he was one of the standout players.

Real Madrid sources told ESPN that the two main teams of the Valencian Community had targeted him: Villarreal and Valencia both had him on their radar, which was another reason for Real Madrid to pursue their incorporation.

Jeremy de Leon arrived in Spain with his parents as a teenager. In just two years at Castellón he has confirmed that he is one of the great gems at a young age.