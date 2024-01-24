Its completely renewed design is filtered

We cannot start the year without the usual leaks of images of the next terminals that Google will, almost certainly, present during the fall. today you will see for the first time Google Pixel 9 Pro design, which will not go unnoticed because it is so different from its predecessors. Let’s remember that the Pixel 7 Pro and 8 Pro had many similarities, but the next generation will go a notable distance.

Google Pixel 9 Pro design leaked @onleaks, one of the following leakers Most recognized in the mobile phone industry. together with MySmartPriceshared a full gallery of Presents Of the new terminal. Practically, we can appreciate it from all angles.

The first thing that comes to mind is The body of the terminal adopts the same lines as the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24. i.e, A flat steel frame with slightly rounded edges to improve grip. It also appears to have a brushed finish. The rear surface, on the other hand, forgets about any curvature and is now flat.

According to information received from sources, Google Pixel 9 Pro will come with a screen of approximately 6.5 inches, Of course, the hole for the front camera is still placed in the center. On the other hand, it is clear that the Mountain View guys managed Reduce bevel width, thus the competition has managed to equip itself with what it has done with its most recent models. The prominence of the screen is total.

The dimensions of Google Pixel 9 Pro will be this 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, Yes, the thickness has increased slightly compared to the previous model, and there is a reason for that: the camera.

And another feature that immediately catches the attention is Redesigned camera module, Gone are the straight lines of previous generations and this time we have a bulge with curved corners. You can also see three sensors and flash. Unfortunately, we still don’t have specifications for them at this time.

For now, this is all the information that @OnLeaks has provided via the above. For those who waited Go beyond Google When it comes to the design of Pixel 9 Pro, you will definitely be very happy with this leak. But, despite the reliability leakerThe best thing would be to take it calmly.

Perhaps, it will not be necessary to wait for the autumn presentation – or even for Google I/O 2024 – because once the box of secrets of the new Pixel terminals is opened, the leaks do not stop. Don’t be surprised if we see real photos, official promotional material or more renders soon…

