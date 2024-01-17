Another young Cuban recruited by Russia for the war dies

A Young Cuban recruited by Russia he died for the war kherson city After the drone attack by Ukraine on Friday.

mother of Raebel Palacio Herrera he told the channel Univision That his son, 21 years old and father of two little girls, was Recruited by Russian Government in November 2023 allegedly building trenches on the battlefield against Ukraine; But when they reached the spot, the victim told that he had been cheated.

“These people are deceiving us. We thought one thing and something else came out,” Palacio Herrera said in an audio message sent to his wife.

The mother received a WhatsApp message from an alleged Russian general informing her that Palacio Herrera had died after being hit by a Ukrainian drone in an attack, while another colleague was also seriously injured.

Russian officer He assured them that the body would be returned to the island, but the family claims they have not yet contacted the Cuban embassy in Moscow.

The mother says she doesn’t know where her son’s body is, she said while crying.

A cousin of the victim said that the alleged contract given to the recruited youth mentioned money that the family had not seen.

He said in a Facebook post, “This is all a lie, please I want those involved with recruitment to get what they deserve, because of them a family is devastated today without news of our bereaved criminal.”

On January 10, the death of another Cuban recruited into the Russian army also came to light. It was about the young boxer Yancel Morezon, 26 years oldAnother victim of human trafficking between Havana and Moscow.

In September last year, complaints from relatives revealed that Russia was recruiting youths from the island and sending them to the war front in Ukraine.

The Havana regime said it did not support mercenaries and was committed to dismantling the alleged smuggling network that involved several Cuban officials and diplomats; But recruitment has continued as shown by the case of Palacio Herrera, who was recruited in November.

Last September, a Russian official confirmedThe statement, which spoke on condition of anonymity, said there are a number of Cubans who are on the front lines as part of international battalions fighting in the war in Ukraine.

“When I was already behind the tape in the battalion, I, to put it mildly, was in shock: there were only Cubans and Serbs. Not everyone speaks Russian well. It is not clear that with them How to work. And these are not some PMCs, all are under contract with the Ministry of Defence,” the soldier said in the statement. The Moscow Times.

This information was confirmed in the above media by a Spanish translator working with Cuban emigration, who confirmed that a number of Cubans were recruited by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Another Russian official interviewed by the outlet in September said, “It is possible that Cuban citizens are being recruited on the basis of cost, because they are cheap.” Intercept,

“In addition to salaries, the Russian government is obliged to provide additional compensation in the event of injury or death of its citizens. However, this responsibility does not extend to Cuban citizens. When you come here looking for financial gain, your Dies. Your nightmare,” he concluded.