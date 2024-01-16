“Bella is an experience that we entrust to the audience” – Liberation

A meeting with a Greek filmmaker and his new favorite actress, who together create the baroque atmosphere of “Poor Creatures” and a character as pure as the blank page.

Indivisible. A strange encounter that has become evident is that of Emma Stone, her big eyes coming from somewhere else, of Yorgos Lanthimos, a Greek filmmaker of strange mixed experiences, a collaboration begun in 2018. Favorite Which has been growing steadily since: If there’s already a new film being shot together (currently being edited), the bulk of 2024 Poor creature, Golden Lion in Venice, Golden Globe for Best Actress in good position for an Oscar (Stone has already received a Best Actress Oscar in 2016) La la Land, Meeting via a cozy Zoom from Los Angeles, with Emma Stone in the role of the friendly professional girl next door who is responsible for teasing her favorite filmmaker, a dirty bear who only interacts with his movie toys during promotional periods. Surrounded looks more comfortable.

poor creatures This is a film that you developed together over a long period of time, from the beginning. Emma Stone, you are both an actress and a producer. how was it