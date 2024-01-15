Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexandra Daddario and More Shine at Dior’s Rouge Dior launch in Los Angeles

On February 5, the City of Angels was decorated with an extra layer of glamor as Dior unveiled its latest red dyer Beauty Collection at the prestigious La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills. The exclusive event was a dazzling celebration of the beauty, fashion and glamor synonymous with Dior. Hollywood’s finest graced the occasion, with each show featuring unique pieces from Dior Haute Couture and Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri, epitomizing a memorable and fashionable night.

The Celestial Wardrobe: Dior Haute Couture and Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri

The event was a star-studded affair, each of whom wore embellished pieces from Dior’s latest collection. Anya Taylor-Joy The Dior Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture ensemble was a vision, featuring a delicately draped bustier set shimmering with faceted smoky crystals and faded silver beads, paired with pants in a sophisticated gray moiré artisan fabric were added. Accessories, including a chic Dior clutch and elegant shoes, completed her look, all complemented by a flawless touch of Dior Beauty makeup.

Dressed in Dior’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture, Anya Taylor-Joy Rouge Dior shines on the program with an ensemble that showcases intricate craftsmanship. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Christian Dior Parfums)

Rachel Ziegler Dressed in a Dior Pre-Fall 2024 embellished dress, her look was perfect with Dior shoes and signature Dior Beauty makeup, capturing the brand’s essence of sophistication and grace. Alexandra Daddario Shining in a classic white wool and silk jacket and skirt from Dior, accessorized with a Dior bag and shoes, each piece reflects Dior’s storied history.

Amidst the Rouge Dior celebration, Rachel ZieglerThe Dior Pre-Fall 2024 dress embodied the elegant essence of the evening.

Alexandra DaddarioThe ensemble, echoing the iconic Dior New Look of the late 1940s with its cinched waist and structured jacket, was a modern homage to the brand’s revolutionary moment in fashion history. Her look with the Dior bag and boots was indicative of the enduring legacy of elegance and innovation that continues to define the house.

brie larson Whereas, the Dior Cruise 2024 houndstooth wool ensemble presented a modern twist on the classic style alexandra ship A pop of color was added with the Dior Cruise 2024 pink silk taffeta blouse and skirt, each paired to perfection with Dior’s exquisite bags, shoes and jewelry, all done under the artful hand of Dior Beauty makeup.

brie larsonThe Dior houndstooth ensemble in La Dolce Vita is a testament to the timeless allure of the Cruise 2024 collection.

alexandra ship Dior Cruise makes a statement in 2024, showcasing the joyful spirit of the new Rouge Dior collection.

rouge dior revelation

The event marked the launch of the new Rouge Dior collection, reimagined by Peter Phillips, creative and image director of Dior makeup. This new era of Rouge Dior promises unparalleled vibrancy, coverage and wearability, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect shade within this diverse and inclusive range.

dior beauty outfit

The Rouge Dior event was a canvas for Dior’s philosophy of empowering beauty, with each celebrity look reflecting an aspect of the brand’s multifaceted aesthetic. Dior’s commitment to beauty in all its forms was evident in the carefully crafted looks of each celebrity in attendance.

From Monica BarbaroRadiant red wool and silk crepe dress kiernan shipkaThe attention to detail in both the beautiful black silk dress, the charm and the make-up highlighted Dior’s vision of empowering women through fashion and beauty. The event was a testament to the brand’s legacy of celebrating beauty, innovation and the transformative power of makeup and fashion.

Monica Barbaro The epitome of Dior’s haute couture elegance, her red dress is a vibrant punctuation mark at the Rouge Dior event.

kiernan shipka The look blends youth and sophistication in a playful black silk Dior dress that celebrates the maison’s vision.

a night to remember

The Rouge Dior event in Los Angeles was a showcase of the latest in haute couture and a reminder of Dior’s unbroken legacy of beauty and pioneering spirit. As Hollywood and fashion luminaries gathered, they celebrated not only the innovation that Dior brought to luxury fashion, but also the enduring allure that distinguishes the house as an icon of style. With each event, Dior continues to weave its rich history into the fabric of contemporary culture, leaving us eager for the next chapter of its illustrious journey.