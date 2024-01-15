Dodgers announce lineup, Yamamoto starts against Texas

During the day this Wednesday, February 28, Los Angeles Dodgers will face Texas Rangers After six games without losing spring training Corresponding to the 2024 season mlb,

In their first duel, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated San Diego Padres, Then, they tied for seventh with the Los Angeles Angels and were better than oakland athletics, colorado rockies And chicago white sox in that order.

His opponent on this day will be the defending champion world Series, Texas Rangers, For this game he named one of his star signings in the offseason: yoshinobu yamamoto, Will launch his first game in the Japanese team, he is dressed in white and blue. Also for the first time they will encounter an organization big league,

On the previous date, the star player had also debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers. shohei ohtani, The Asian hit a home run in three legal innings and pushed a few teammates toward the register. Meanwhile, he took another turn in the lineup.

Of important notes in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup for their game against Texas is the presence of two Cubans as outfielders. miguel vargas He will be the left patrolman and the sixth man in the order. Whereas, andy pages He would man the ninth and defend right field.

In spring training challenges, Vargas has two hits in nine legal innings, one of them a two-pointer. Apart from this, he scored one run and his average is .222. For his part, Andy Paige has two hits in seven at bats, including a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers Lineups