Apple has prepared two new AirPods models that will boost the low-end

Apple is getting ready to update its iconic AirPods line of wireless headphones, this time orienting them towards the lower end of the market without giving up notable features like active noise cancellation.





The new AirPods models are expected to launch between September and October this year. However, no specific date has been confirmed yet. The technology giant’s suppliers are set to begin production of these devices in May, leading to fears of a fall launch.

Apple analyst and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman highlights in his ‘Power On’ newsletter that the company plans to produce between 20 and 25 million units of the new models, which is significantly larger than previous generations of AirPods. Is quantity.

A new generation of AirPods Pro is also expected to arrive next year. picture:iStock share

In an effort to renew its product line and attract a wider audience, Apple will introduce two new AirPods models: a mid-range and an entry-level. Both models will feature a refreshed design, which will include a USB-C compatible charging case and for the mid-range model, active noise cancellation.

Additionally, these releases will be accompanied by software improvements, with iOS 18 taking advantage of the new features it brings, such as a hearing test and a special hearing aid mode.

Anticipation is also growing over the new generation of AirPods Pro, scheduled for next year. Suggesting that Apple has no intention of slowing down the pace of innovation in the field of audio accessories.

This is how you can connect your AirPods to iPhone, iPad or Mac

Among the wireless headphone options available on the market, Apple’s AirPods stand out for their design and functionality, being especially appreciated by users of the brand’s products. Here’s a simple guide to connecting your AirPods, whether they’re second or third generation, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Pair AirPods on iPhone and iPad



Activate ‘Bluetooth’ from the ‘Settings’ option of your device.

Open the AirPods case near your iPhone or iPad.

You will see an animation with a ‘Connect’ button on the screen.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete setup.

Connect AirPods to Mac



With the AirPods inside the case, open it and place it next to your Mac.

Press and hold the ‘Settings’ button on the back of the case until the status light flashes white.

Go to the ‘Apple’ menu, select ‘System Preferences’ and then ‘Bluetooth’.

Find your AirPods in the list of devices and click ‘Connect’.

Pair AirPods with Apple TV



Using your Apple TV remote, select ‘Settings’.

Go to ‘Remotes & Devices’ and then ‘Bluetooth’.

Open your AirPod case and press and hold the ‘Settings’ button on the back for about five seconds, until the status light starts flashing white.

In the ‘Other Devices’ section, select your AirPods to connect.

Apple Vision Pro: this is how they will help detect mental health problems



More news in EL Tiempo

Based on information from Europa Press and an archive article from EL Tiempo, this content was rewritten with the help of artificial intelligence, and reviewed by the journalist and an editor.