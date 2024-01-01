Apple launches iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone with these new features

Apple has just released the second beta of iOS 17.3 for iPhone to developers.

Apple has launched iOS 17.3 Beta 2 for iPhone A few weeks after launching iOS 17.3 Beta 1. After the holiday period, Apple has returned to its traditional work pace and has once again released software updates, in this case in beta stage. iOS 17.3 is expected to come with many new features and will be introduced in late January or early February.

Updates: Apple has shut down iOS 17.3 beta 2 due to an issue that caused iPhones to crash upon restart.

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 2?

iOS 17.3 is a big update that includes important new features. First of all, we have the arrival of the long-awaited collaborative Apple Music lists and, on the other hand, a New and incredible function that will improve the security of our iPhone against theft,

New protection against stolen devices This adds an extra layer of security in the unlikely event that someone steals your phone and also gets your passcode. Turning it on protects your saved passwords with Face ID so you can be sure it’s you, and protects against security delays from changing sensitive settings like your Apple ID password.

In This beta 3 will definitely bring important newsAlthough at the moment we are installing the new version to be able to test it on our iPhone.

How to Download iOS 17.3 Beta 2 on Your iPhone

Apple has changed the way you download and install the new iOS 17 beta update, From now on, any user can download and install the developer beta version of iOS 17 on their iPhone, as well as the public versions. It is not necessary to be a developer or make any kind of payment. The process is free and very simple.

Sync your Apple ID with the Apple Beta Developer Program. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General section. And now enter the Software Update section. Wait a few seconds and click on Beta Update. Select iOS 17 developer beta. Go back and you can download and install the beta. Go back and a new option will appear to download and install iOS 17.2 beta on your iPhone.

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.3

The list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17 has been reduced and this is only 20 iPhone models that can install the new operating system,

iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Mini.

iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.