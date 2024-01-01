We test the new GAC MZoom, a Chinese SUV with an affordable price and youthful design Peru | Mexico Spain United States of America wheel-nut

Chinese brands last November gac engine Introduced MZoom, a suv Which comes to establish itself and compete in the compact segment jelly cholera, Changan CS35 Plus, others. To know more about this vehicle, we drove it in its full version (GL) and here we tell you our experiences.

In Peru it is sold in two versions with the same 1.5-litre turbo engine, the GB version being the base and the GL being the top of the range.

design

The GAC MZoom is a vehicle that attracts attention due to its futuristic silhouette, with design features and elements that seek to reduce the aerodynamic coefficient. At the front, its integrated grille is accentuated with a design of sharp vertical stripes that gives the SUV an aggressive style. On the sides, the hidden electric handles are the center of attention, as this is not an element that we find in trucks of its class. Similarly, the structure of the rear spoiler at the rear is very interesting, which is divided into two parts and is large in size.

Regarding its dimensions, it measures 4,410 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,600 mm high. It has seats for five passengers and a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. it has some tires highway terrain Chinese brand Century’s Qirin comes from the 990 series with measurements 225/55 R18, which are designed to provide quiet and comfortable driving.

This design proposition is one of the best compared to what is offered by its Chinese rivals in this segment. For us it’s a step up from the Changan CS35 Plus or JAC JS4, and on par with the new Geely Coolray. Plus, it’s far more attractive than many of its traditional brand rivals, which tend to be more modest.

mechanics and motorization

As per our experience with the engine, acceleration is quite good. Although we couldn’t confirm the 8 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h that the brand indicates, it seems quite nimble. This is due to the fact that it has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 177 hp and 270 Nm of torque, the same that we have already seen in other models of the brand such as the GAC Empeau or the GAC Emcu. With this engine in the mZoom GL, the power/weight ratio is 8 kg/hp, which is quite good for its segment (1,415 kg/177hp).

The mZoom has three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. As expected, the latter gives us a quick acceleration response; That is, we barely apply pressure and the vehicle sends us forward against the seat. In fact, this is what happens with mZoom; However, to a lesser extent, the same happens with Eco mode. In that sense, driving comfortably and conservatively with this vehicle is a little more complicated. Although one can get used to it, we would like to find a comfortable mode and more accurate calibration in Eco mode.

The seven-speed DCT transmission has good response, with no obvious turbolag between gears. Also, it is a wet clutch providing better lubrication and cooling.

Regarding fuel performance, in Eco mode it gave us 10.8 l/100 km or 35 km/g in mixed consumption. With these figures it is not the best in its class, but not the worst either. However, it should be kept in mind that the customer of GAC Motors values ​​fuel cost. On the other hand, braking is subdued, the steering turns smoothly, while the suspension feels comfortable over spring breakers and potholes. This is because the tires have a regular profile to withstand the irregularities of the roads in Peru.

space and comfort

One aspect that is very convenient about this small truck is the comfort we get for five people. In our testing, with the 1.72m model, legroom in the front seats is very good, while the rear seats left us with a fistful to reach the ceiling. In fact, rear seat space is a virtue, as it has a completely flat floor, improving the comfort of the second-row central occupant.

All seats are upholstered in black and blue eco-leather, the driver’s seat has electric adjustment, while the passenger seat is manual. The steering wheel is covered with eco-leather, multifunctional and adjustable in height and depth. Additionally, the air conditioning is automatic with duct for the rear passengers.

As far as the quality of the material is concerned, almost all the covers seem to be of good quality. However, we found some cracks in some of the plastic assemblies on the steering wheel and in the frame of the air conditioning vent, which somewhat affects the quality perception in the interior.

technology

Its exterior features LED headlights with automatic ignition and height adjustment. LED technology is also found in the daytime running lights, taillights and third brake light. Similarly, the mirrors are electric, with rotating lights and heating. It integrates a rain sensor into the front wipers and a heated rear windshield as well as an electrically opening panoramic sunroof.

Inside, it implements electric windows with one-touch opening/closing function and anti-pinch function, central locking, crystal-type electric shift lever, multi-color ambient lighting, remote control key and front sunshade with halogen lights.

The most important thing is that it has a 360° camera system with reversing sensors, 10.25″ infotainment system with six speakers, wireless Apple Car Play connectivity and phone mirroring (Android). The instrument panel is a 7″ LCD where we can see how to configure the odometer, as well as other functions.

Security This full version has six airbags under the layout: two front, two side and two curtain-type, while the basic version has only four. Apart from ABS + EBD brakes, it has hydraulic brake assist (HBA), electronic stability program (ESP), hill start control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) and child seat anchoring. System (ISOFIX).